Judge Kaplan Unilaterally Decided Donald Trump Was a Rapist

George Stephanopoulos’s network recently had to fork over $15 million to Donald Trump’s Presidential library and another $1 million to his lawyer after George lied twice on his ‘news’ show, falsely claiming Donald Trump was convicted of raping E. Jean Carroll.

The Judge who presided over Donald Trump’s civil lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll is probably the reason George Stephanopoulos thought he could accuse Donald Trump of rape on air.

Carroll is a serial accuser. There has never been any evidence against any of the men she accused, including Donald Trump.

She accused a babysitter’s boyfriend, a dentist, a camp counselor, an unnamed college date, an unnamed boss, and the CBS Chief Les Moonves.

After the verdict, Judge Lewis Kaplan told jurors in the E. Jean Carroll civil lawsuit against Donald Trump. “My advice to you is that you never disclose that you were on this jury, and I won’t say anything more about it,” Kaplan said after the verdict was read.

The Judge seems to think the former president is Al Capone.

Kaplan Threatened to Imprison Trump’s Lawyer

Kaplan took an aggressive tone with Donald Trump’s lead attorney, Alina Habba. At one point, Habba wanted to show the jury some tweets so she could present them from her perspective. Kaplan wouldn’t allow it and threatened to throw her in the clink.

He also wouldn’t allow Donald Trump to present evidence and make a closing statement. Kaplan demanded that Habba give him the questions she planned to ask Trump. He also demanded the answers and edited them.

The mainstream media portrays Habba as resistant to rules.

Without evidence, the jury awarded E. Jean $83 million, not for rape, but for allegedly touching her and defaming her.

Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said the judge rejected every defense they tried to present.

“Before I walked into court, that judge decided that every single defense President Trump had, we were not allowed to raise in front of the jury. It is in writing, and I encourage the journalists, the real journalists, to take a minute to look at his orders. There was no proof. And I couldn’t prove that she didn’t bring in the dress. [Carroll claimed a certain dress was the one she wore when she was raped, but it wasn’t made at the time.]

“There was no DNA. There was no expert. My experts were denied. Two of them were denied to come in…Let me bring up that Reid Hoffman funded Miss Kaplan [a law firm representing Carroll]. And you know what we got in there? That my witness who was her friend who said she is a drug addict, and the drug addict is herself. That friend I found out in there was paid for by Miss Kaplan’s firm, and that is disgusting.

[Judge Kaplan is not related to Carroll’s attorney, Kaplan.]

“And that is a violation of everything I stand for. And that is why I stand for Trump…”

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are not allowed to be stripped of every defense you have. Ladies and gentlemen…imagine a point where a judge tells the lawyer before your client, the former president of the United States, the leading candidate and obvious nominee for the Republican Party, tell me the questions you’re going to ask before he takes the stand to defend himself…”

“Tell me the questions you’re going to ask and how he’s going to respond, and then edited my questions, edited. The response he was allowed to give and guess what my client did? He took the stand. He abided by the rules of this corrupt system that I have seen. We will immediately appeal. We will set aside that ridiculous jury, and I just remind you of one thing. I will continue with President Trump to fight for everybody’s First Amendment right to speak…”

Carroll and Bergdorf Goodman

Carroll, who appears insane, said in a 2019 memoir that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store. She said a chance encounter filled with lighthearted banter turned violent when they entered a small room while teasing one another about who would try on a piece of lingerie. Sometimes, she says he just walked into her dressing room. At other times, she said, she invited him in.

There was an episode on Law and Order where a woman gets raped in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman. Exactly the story E. Jean told.

She went on TV shows telling hosts rape was “exciting.”

Judge Kaplan Decided on His Own, Despite the Jury, That Trump Was a Rapist

The judge, Judge Kaplan, is a leftist. He said he felt Trump did commit rape. He said it without a scintilla of evidence and with Mr. Trump having no way of defending himself. E. Jean Carroll didn’t remember the day or year of the alleged crime.

“This was a rape claim, this was a rape case all along, and the jury rejected that — made other findings,” his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said outside the courthouse.

Kaplan said that this is a legal distinction without a real-world difference. He says that what the jury found Trump did was, in fact, rape, as commonly understood.

The filing from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came as Trump’s attorneys had sought a new trial.

