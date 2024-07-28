Kamala Co-Sponsored The “Farting Cows” Document

Kamala Harris was an original co-sponsor of the AOC Green New Deal with 66 other Democrats. Coincidentally, it echoes plans put out by the globalists of the World Economic Forum. It also aligns with the WEF’s stakeholder capitalism.

The Document And What It Says

The Document linked below comes from an official Frequently Asked Questions document released by Ocasio-Cortez’s office when the Green New Deal was released and circulated by NPR. The document has since been deleted from Ocasio-Cortez’s website. The press releases and content on the Green New Deal were removed from her media page—only a release on her swearing-in earlier that year remained.

An archive of the page clearly shows that Ocasio-Cortez circulated the information that the Green New Deal would provide jobs for those “unwilling to work.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s 14-page resolution calls for the “economic transformation” of the United States through a “Green New Deal mobilization” that would phase the country off fossil fuels and nuclear energy in 10 years. Renewable energy accounts for just 21 percent of current electricity generation as of 2023.

The deleted supplemental document explained the Green New Deal further, saying the plan would “create economic prosperity” by planting “lots of trees.” But Ocasio-Cortez’s office was honest about the plan’s limitations to “fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes” in 10 years.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast, but we think we can ramp up renewable manufacturing and power production, retrofit every building in America, build the smart grid, overhaul transportation and agriculture, plant lots of trees and restore our ecosystem to get to net-zero,” Ocasio-Cortez’s office said.

This is the deal Kamala Harris had no problems co-sponsoring.

AOC’s former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti already admitted the real reason for the Green New Deal:

Chakrabarti told Governor Inslee, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

Then he asked WaPo writer Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”It’s a nonbinding measure that is less detailed than the now-deleted FAQ document but calls for a complete and speedy overhaul of the nation’s energy, transportation, and farming sectors to eliminate carbon emissions in the coming decades.

In other words, it is still a Socialist manifesto calling for the end of capitalism. It creates, as O-Cortez said, a massive government takeover.

This is what Kamala Harris co-sponsored five years ago.

They Tried Gaslighting

The Left denied it, but Chakrabarti was perfectly serious. AOC is as radical left as one could be. More than five years later, the original document clearly shows what they intended.

Chakrabarti posted on Twitter, now X, that the “errant FAQ” sheet was posted in error and that it was just a storming document” that was leaked.

We affectionately call it the “farting cows” document. You quickly realize it’s not only a brainstorming document when you read it. It is the plan accidentally described as intended.