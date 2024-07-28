Josh Shapiro for Drag Queens & Transgenderism for Kids

Josh Shapiro, a possible vice president to Kamala Harris, is lauding and promoting the drag queen and transgender culture for Pennsylvania kids. I sometimes think Democrats promote debauchery as a distraction. Shapiro is all for destroying Pennsylvania’s oil, gas, and coal industries.

He has overseen millions of dollars going to the transgender surgeries of children. He campaigned with so-called transgender woman Kendall Stephans, who was caught raping two boys under 13. Stephans is a prominent LGBTQ activist.

Shapiro is as far-left as any of them, and at least one major news outlet has secretly told some staff he will be the VP. If true, Dearborn won’t like that.

He’s a big welfare king. Shapiro gave every child in Pennsylvania a free breakfast. Why?

Governor of PA Josh Shapiro just posted this video promoting drag and LGBTQ pride with kids. He’s reportedly on the shortlist for VP. Kamala campaigned on RuPaul’s Drag Race. This is what we’re up against. Degenerate evil agenda coming for your kids.pic.twitter.com/8G3etETVWh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

Josh Shapiro could be crazy. He thinks Donald Trump is afraid as he clearly risks his life to save America. Shapiro condemns putting normal people on the rogue NLRB established by socialist Elizabeth Warren to destroy capitalists.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says President Trump is “afraid.” Trump got sh*t by a man who donated to Democrats. Trump stood up in defiance and said, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”pic.twitter.com/QBSE0AnHKi — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2024

As vice president, he would take over if something happened to Kamala the Terrible.