Josh Shapiro for Drag Queens & Transgenderism for Kids

Josh Shapiro, a possible vice president to Kamala Harris, is lauding and promoting the drag queen and transgender culture for Pennsylvania kids. I sometimes think Democrats promote debauchery as a distraction. Shapiro is all for destroying Pennsylvania’s oil, gas, and coal industries.

He has overseen millions of dollars going to the transgender surgeries of children. He campaigned with so-called transgender woman Kendall Stephans, who was caught raping two boys under 13. Stephans is a prominent LGBTQ activist.

Shapiro is as far-left as any of them, and at least one major news outlet has secretly told some staff he will be the VP. If true, Dearborn won’t like that.

He’s a big welfare king. Shapiro gave every child in Pennsylvania a free breakfast. Why?

Josh Shapiro could be crazy. He thinks Donald Trump is afraid as he clearly risks his life to save America. Shapiro condemns putting normal people on the rogue NLRB established by socialist Elizabeth Warren to destroy capitalists.

As vice president, he would take over if something happened to Kamala the Terrible.


