AOC’s COS Admits the Shocking Reason for the Climate Change Agenda

AOC’s Chief of Staff is not just far-left, he’s a communist. Saikat Chakrabarti just called a slew of lightly more moderate Democrats ‘racists’ and ‘segregationists,’ AGAIN. Radical groups he is tied to are putting up candidates to primary these so-called moderates and they aren’t even moderate. They just aren’t socialists or communists.

Chakrabarti revealed something very very alarming about the Green New Deal. He has said it before, but this is news to some.

The Washington Post Magazine in May met with Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who is running for president, and Chakrabarti. Chakrabarti sees Inslee’s climate plan as the best of the options among candidates. [It’s Draaconian]

Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Then he asked Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Ricketts didn’t seem to know what to say.

“Yeah,” said Ricketts. Then he said: “No.” Then he said: “I think it’s, it’s, it’s, it’s dual. It is both rising to the challenge that is existential around climate and it is building an economy that contains more prosperity. More sustainability in that prosperity — and more broadly shared prosperity, equitability, and justice throughout.”

Chakrabarti liked the answer. “The thing I think you guys are doing that’s so incredible is … you guys are actually figuring out how to do it and make it work, the comprehensive plan where it all fits together,” he said. “I’d love to get into a situation where everyone’s trying to just outdo each other.” But Chakrabarti couldn’t help adding: “I’ll be honest, my view is I still think you guys aren’t going big enough.”

It’s funny he should have said that. Every candidate is competing to see who can be the furthest left.

Ricketts said, “Well, you know, we’re not done. When it comes to a nationwide economic mobilization, there’s more to come on this front, for one. And other key components we’re going to be rolling forward speak to some of the key justice elements of this … ensuring every community’s got a part of this.”

This came up again on BizPacReview.

The Green New Deal has always been about overturning our government and our economy. The U.N. has said it, the Pope’s top advisor Naomi Klein has said it, and AOC has made it clear.

This is about radical socialism/communism and the redistribution of all wealth and resources. It requires very high taxes, innumerable regulations, and total control by one party and State media.

These people are the Cloward and Piven Democrats who want to crash the system. It’s why we have open borders.

Climate change is a vehicle to makes us totalitarians.

AOC’s former campaign aide made it quite clear what they all mean by ‘democracy’ in an interview on MSNBC.

“Democracy should mean taking power and wealth from those who hoard it and making sure it belongs to everyone,” Waleed Shahid said. They will decide how much you are allowed to have.

