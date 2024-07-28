Democrats Don’t Like Kamala Either

In November 2021, a stunning CNN article reviewed the “frustration” in the White House over Kamala Harris’s failures as the Vice President. Allegedly, Joe Biden and Jill do not get along with Kamala Harris. For her part, she believes she isn’t given enough visibility. That was not the most striking element of the story. The comment about putting her on the Supreme Court was the striking element.

They wanted her gone at all costs.

The Jobs She Failed to Do

Biden assigned her other jobs in addition to Border Czar and AI Czar, and fortunately for America, she failed at all of them.

Leading the diplomatic effort with other countries on issues related to the southern border.

Does anybody know WTF this moron is saying??? pic.twitter.com/IPHPsxMPCz — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 28, 2024

Power grid; The American Jobs Plan Broadband internet as part of infrastructure reform; address to Joint Session of Congress, April 18, 2021, Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by President Biden — Address to a Joint Session of Congress. She worked to turn off the lights and is opposed to fossil fuels.

Chair the National Space Council, May 1, 2021: She talked with hired child actors in a cringe-worthy clip , pretending it wasn’t staged and phony. The company she used was appropriately called Sinking Ship Entertainment. It was all staged. Watch it WITH YOUR OWN EYES!

#BREAKING: Kamala Harris’ space video produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment features hired child actors. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/9uBTdTy9kt — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) October 12, 2021

She led a “national vaccination tour” to encourage people in the South and Midwest to get vaccinated. She flopped. It was an insincere effort.

On her vaccination tour, she claimed that we had to get more people vaccinated to move our economy. Huh?

VP Kamala Harris made a stop in Las Vegas today on the administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour. She spoke with a local union and encouraged every Nevadan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/7KwxpUzgEO — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 4, 2021

Working with Congress to pass legislation nationalizing/federalizing voting laws in the states (concerning H.R. 1, the “For the People Act” a/k/a John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act); address of Biden June 2 on Tulsa Massacre, Remarks by President Biden Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre; statement of Harris, June 1, 2021, Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Administration’s Voting Rights Efforts. The goal is to nationalize elections. She believes in government top-down rule.

It was obvious that Kamala Harris was Joe Biden’s job insurance for four years. She’s more of a disaster than Joe. She is now in charge of AI but has done nothing so we can’t criticize her.

WaPo Writer Begged Her to Go

Kathleen Parker begged Kamala to step down in an Op-Ed at The Washington Post in March.

“As a presidential candidate in 2020, she followed the Democratic playbook on issues, except when she raised her hand in support of eliminating private health insurance. She also managed to imply that Biden was racist and segregationist, citing his long-ago stance against student busing. In her famous debate rebuke of Biden, she said she had been one of the little Black girls on one of those buses.

…She was a colossal failure as border czar, a position she held briefly, and otherwise seemed to have gone undercover.”

Parker said that after that, her only role as vice president was to “be quiet.”

Whatever the reasons, it has seemed that Harris’s role was to be quiet, lest she embarrass her boss with her sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others. I do, however, relish the thought of her face-to-face with Vladimir Putin and suddenly cackling at a linchpin moment during nuclear arms discussions.

Parker admits she was DEI. Biden said he’d pick a woman, and his black supporters told him it had to be a black woman.

The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning.

She suggested how to get rid of her.

…Harris could provide her own reasons for moving on. Perhaps she and Biden could a cut a deal for her to become the next attorney general — if he’s reelected. Biden then could tap someone else with executive experience who could reassure voters that the next vice president would be ready to take the reins should events require it. Democrats and Republicans alike would be relieved.

Please, Madame Vice President, do it for your country.

Democrats Wanted Her Gone

People don’t like Kamala, and that includes Democrats. They want her gone.

April 26, 2024. CNN roundtable discusses how Kamala Harris may actually be dragging Biden down in his bid for re-election. They discussed the fact that people don’t like her, including swing voters, and that her voice is annoying. pic.twitter.com/sukcAwalTY — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2024