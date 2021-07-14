KEN BLACKWELL: “BIDEN UNDERSTANDS THAT HE IS ILLIGITIMATE”  

















The following is a news release from Real America’s Voice and I thought some of my readers would be interested.

Former U.S. UNCHR Ambassador says President Biden’s Philadelphia visit “indicative of his realization he’s on shaky ground“

Washington, D.C. / July 13, 2021 — In an exclusive interview with Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice, Ken Blackwell, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Commission on Human Rights, said that President Biden “understands that he is illegitimate” and that his visit to Philadelphia on Tuesday was proof of that.

After Bannon observed that President “Biden had to go to Philadelphia today to defend the legitimacy of his presidency,” Blackwell said that the visit was “monumental” and a result of the work he and others have been doing to bring the election integrity issue to light.

“We’re running an offensive play, we’re not on defense on this,” Blackwell said. Biden understands that he is illegitimate, that in fact there were shenanigans there were irregularities, there was fraud that took place. And we in fact are searching it out, and we are coming at it,” he said.

“Today was indicative of his realization that he is on shaky ground,” Blackwell continued. “Look, Edward R Murrow said it best — ‘a nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.’ We are not sheep. We are pushing back and using every bit of agency we have,” he said.

