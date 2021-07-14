An unhinged Joe Biden prefers Confederates to Trump supporters

















On Wednesday in Philadelphia, a screaming Joe suggested Confederate soldiers were superior to the Trump supporters at the January 6th riot/rally. He actually said that not even the “confederates” during the Civil War “breached the Capitol.”

Let’s bring back those Confederate statues.

He’s quite angry that Republicans are allegedly suppressing and subverting the vote by passing [reasonable] voter security laws.

“There’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, and assault on who we are, who we are as Americans, for make no mistake, bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country,” Biden stated.

“It gives me no pleasure to say this. I never thought my entire career I’d ever have to say. But, I swore an oath to you, to God, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. That’s an oath that forms a sacred trust, to defend Americans to all threats, both foreign and domestic,” he continued.

It gives him no pleasure?

“The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat. Literally. I’ve said it before. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War,” he said as he compared Trump supporters to confederate soldiers. “The Confederates back then, never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed. I’m also saying this. There’s good news. It doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be, for real. We have the names.”

Then he insulted Texas Republicans.

“In Texas, for example, Republican-led state legislature wants to allow partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters and imperil and impartial poll workers,” Biden said.

The hyperbole continued.

“While this broad assault against voting rights is not unprecedented, it’s taking on new and literally pernicious forms. It’s no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote, it’s about who gets to count the vote,” Biden stated. “Who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all. It’s about moving from independent election administrators who work for the people to polarized state legislatures and partisan actors who work for political parties.”

We left out some of his rant.

“To me, this is simple. This is election subversion,” Biden continued. “It’s the most dangerous threat to voting in the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. Never before [inaudible] decided who gets to count, count what votes count. Some state legislators want to make it harder for you to vote. And if you vote, they want to be able to tell you your vote doesn’t count for any reason they make up. They want the ability to reject the final count and ignore the will of the people if their preferred candidate loses. And they’re trying, not only targeting people of color, they’re targeting voters of all races and backgrounds. Just with a simple target, who did not vote for them? That’s the target.”

Nothing he said is the truth.

Watch:

Biden says Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning Confederates: “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did” You CAN oppose HR1 & 1/6… pic.twitter.com/Jz8z95owPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2021

