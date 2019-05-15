Biden agrees with unhinged leftist, Trump’s ILLEGITIMATE

At a Biden event in Nashua, New Hampshire, a self-confessed victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome said to Joe Biden that Trump “won the election by 70,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. He won it because he had help by the Russians. He refuses to do anything to stop that. He’s failing in carrying out the most basic function to uphold the Constitution. He’s not defending our national security. He has no interest in doing it. I don’t want to live in a country run by Vladimir Putin.”

She doesn’t understand why millions of people don’t get that message [maybe because NONE of it is true?]

The TDS victim continued, “And I think every candidate needs to pound that message home again and again and again and again. He is an illegitimate President in my mind, that’s it.”

All the surrounding know nothings cheered.

She went on and on and is afraid he’s going to do it again with the help of his pal Vlad and we’re going to be stuck with six more years of this guy. The know nothing said “it’s terrifying, terrifying.”

Biden asked her if she’d be his Vice President as he slurred his words. He said, “I absolutely agree.”

“Folks look I absolutely agree. ..and one of the things we have to get this part straight in my view. In my view. You will never hear me speak ill of another Democratic presidential candidate and there’s a simple reason for that…We have to be in a position for the Democratic nominee to win,” he slurred.

WOW!

Joe Biden is acting like a third world propagandist by agreeing with her nonsense. Trump has not violated the Constitution but Democrats warp its meaning every chance they get. It is the Democrats destroying our borders as they openly admit. The Russia-Trump collusion probe was unfounded.

Biden is casting doubt on the legitimacy of our elections, not accepting the results, and damaging our Republic. He doesn’t care and he told you why — Democrats want to win at all costs.

These are the dumb-downed Americans who will make us into Venezuela.

New Hampshire voter to Joe Biden: “I have a very severe case of what’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome… He won it because he had help by the Russians… I don’t want to live in a country run by Vladimir Putin. He is an illegitimate president” Biden: “I absolutely agree” pic.twitter.com/edfHHLQDhj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 15, 2019