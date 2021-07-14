Watch harsh US critic Trevor Noah as his homeland South Africa falls

















South Africa is in danger of becoming a failed state as unemployment rises to 40%, riots, and looting ravage the country, and authorities fear food and fuel shortages.

Communism is winning in South Africa, which was already well on its way as a socialist nation with open borders and revenge racism against white farmers and rulers.

The most severe riots in decades continue to rock South Africa, reportedly begun when socialist operatives objected to the conviction of former left-wing President Jacob Zuma.

South Africa faces a precipitous economic and political collapse by 2030 unless it changes its economic model and implements growth-friendly policies, according to Eunomix Business & Economics Ltd.

Using a range of measures, the Johannesburg-based political and economic risk consultancy forecasts the country will rank near the bottom of a table of more than 180 countries in terms of security, similar to Nigeria and Ukraine, and have prosperity akin to Bangladesh or Ivory Coast.

It once was the shining star of the continent.

Watch Lauren Southern’s documentary on South Africa at the end.

TREVOR NOAH, A HARSH CRITIC OF THE ‘SYSTEMICALLY RACIST’ USA

Trevor Noah, a failed South African comic, who pushes socialism/communism here in the United States, constantly knocks the USA for so-called racism and domestic terrorism.

He’s ignoring his homeland as he worries about body positivity with an obese singer. She’s changing the world, one song at a time. Yay!

South Africa is on fire with massive looting, vandalism, and shooting in the streets Trevor Noah: https://t.co/s38sZ5jvb9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2021

AS SOUTH AFRICA FALLS

South African looters set fire to the stores they loot, not caring about the fact that there are apartments above. They nearly kill a young girl, but she is saved by neighbors. #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/fGekjgYtQW — RedPilledPoland (@RedPilledPoland) July 13, 2021

WATCH: Crowds ransacked shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday as protests continue over the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week. pic.twitter.com/upXtyOHCsI — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2021

Multiculturalism has never worked and will never work. 🇿🇦 #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/sya2TgyffF — Based Finland 🇫🇮 (@Based_Finland) July 13, 2021

In South Africa civilians have to police the cops 🤡🎪 pic.twitter.com/diRuaj6Snr — Skye (@SkyeZedA) July 13, 2021

FARMLANDS

Related















