Spike protein in the vaccine is cytotoxic

















Spike protein is very dangerous, it’s cytotoxic

Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist, author, and co-host of the DarkHorse Podcast. Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA technology. Moderator Steve Kirsch is an entrepreneur.

They discuss the pandemic, treatments, COVID vaccines, and Steve Kirsch’s article, Should you get vaccinated? which looks at the potential danger of the mRNA vaccination.

The RNA is translated into a protein — a spike protein — the antibodies will grab onto it and COV is a target. The reason is not just to generate antibodies, however. It is also providing cellular toxicity. It cleaves off the cell and travels everywhere, giving varied symptoms in some like pain and mutism. Victims can’t tell their stories. The media ignores them.

This is never reported to the VAERS system due to groupthink that the vaccine is safe.

The protein peaks in pregnancy, and they have concerns about the young and pregnant women getting the vaccine.

The three experts are arguing for open dialogue to consider these adverse events.

If all this is accurate, the Facebook and Twitter CEOs should be arrested, along with media CEOS, Dr.s Fauci, Collins, Birx, and a number of Democrats.

Watch:

Related















