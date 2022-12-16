Food Fight in the Twitter Cafeteria: Bari Weiss and Elon Musk

Bari Weiss is the former New York Times reporter helping to decipher the Twitter files. She is having a bit of a disagreement with Elon Musk on Twitter. When did we stop picking up the phone to settle our differences? Not everything needs to be public.

Ms. Weiss wants the banned journalists who doxxed Elon Musk in real-time reinstated. When they doxxed him, a stalker ended up following the car his young child was riding in.

Musk said she’s virtue signaling. She does seem to be drawing a moral equivalence between a corrupt government and a short suspension on Twitter for doxxing the owner.

The Transcript

Bari Weiss tweeted:

“The old regime at Twitter is governed by its own whims and biases, and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem. I oppose it in both cases. And I think those journalists who were reporting on a story of public importance should be reinstated.

“I have never been swayed by the ‘Twitter is a private company’ argument. And I’m left wondering, as I wrote yesterday. @TheFP, whether any unelected individual or clique should have this kind of power over the public conversation. You can read it here: Our Reporting at Twitter: the fp.com [freepress.com]

“I don’t need to dwell on how mesmerizing it is to watch those journalists who defended-even celebrated!-Twitter’s bans under the old regime under the guise of ‘safety’ now call it censorship. And say it infringes on freedom of expression. It did then as it does now.

“For a deeper conversation about this important issue, list to today’s episode of the@thehonestlypod with @RoKhanna:[she shares the link to the podcast.]

Elon Musk responded:

“What should the consequence of doxxing someone’s real-time, exact location be? Assume your child is at that location, as mine was.

“Bari, this is a real question, not rhetorical. What is your opinion?

“@bariweis @thehonestlypod and @RoKhanna

“Rather than rigorously pursuing truth. you are virtue-signaling to show that you are “good” in the eyes of media elite to keep one foot in both worlds.”

The so-called journalists doxxed him in real-time, knowing he was getting death threats, and they ended up getting a stalker following his child. Imagine if Bari Weiss’s child was stalked. How is this about free speech? The reporters tried to hurt him but without any accountability. In other words, they wanted to get someone else to hurt him. That’s just plain sick.

What do you think?

