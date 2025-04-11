Bombshell Testimony: EPIC City & Sharia Law Are Already in Texas

Sentinel has posted articles about the Sharia-compliant Epic City in Josephine, Texas, but what we didn’t know is that it already exists. It exists with Sharia. That is concerning enough, but it’s also about to expand enormously. It’s a slow takeover by radical Islamists who want to foist Sharia on America.

Two Islamic lawmakers are already engaged in pushing Islam on Texas, which you can read about here. Rugged, independent people of Christian faith formed the state. It’s going through drastic changes, and they are happening rapidly, thanks to DEI and PC ideology.

At the same time, Epic is going through an enormous growth spurt.

Testimony from Earlier This Month

“My name is Douglas Deaton, and I’m a resident of Collin County. I retired from the Plano police department after 26 years of full-time law enforcement service, and I’ve dealt with representatives of Epic many times when I was the sergeant for the Plano Police Department, excuse me, the training Sergeant for the Plano. PD,

“There seems to be a general misunderstanding that we’re talking about a plan to build an Islamic Sharia, friendly community. The epic neighborhood already exists in Plano. It’s been there for nearly 12 years, 74 residential properties, a massive mosque, schools, a medical clinic, and multiple businesses.

“It also has an office of an Islamic financing institution called the UIF Corporation. The UIF Corporation is not a bank. It’s a Michigan-based corporation whose publicly stated purpose is to “engage in financial transactions that are Sharia-compliant.” With their words, not mine.

“Local government officials south of here have known for years that only Muslims can purchase homes inside that neighborhood. You have to be a member of their mosque to live there. The first house built in that neighborhood was built right next to the Plano police academy.

“It’s a huge structure with two separate front doors. The rear of the property is just a few feet from a large outdoor warning siren. The house has a large second-story platform overlooking the restricted access parking lot where the police department stored specialized vehicles such as bomb trucks, bomb disposal equipment, and the SWAT team’s armored vehicle.

Fortress and Command Post

“I am a court-recognized expert in Swat team tactics and procedures. That house has all the hallmarks of a fortress and a command post. The rear of the house looks a lot like an observation post and a shooting platform.

“Why would somebody choose to build a house so close to a giant warning siren and a police training site? Why would someone build a huge platform overlooking all those specialized Police Emergency vehicles?

“The first owner of that house is a leader in the Epic neighborhood, and he is also the co-founder of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic research. And I urge everyone to visit their website and read what it has to say about instituting Sharia law.

“This is not a matter of radicals hiding in plain sight; they’re not hiding. They’ve been open about their beliefs and their intent. Local government decision makers have failed to ask hard questions for fear of negative publicity and being labeled as bigots. I’m not here to spread innuendo or to make unfounded accusations. I’m asking everyone to simply look at the evidence and the confirmed facts that are already in existence.

Watch:

The developers of EPIC City say the community will never hold Sharia law above Texas law. But one of their leaders once argued in favor of Sharia over US law: “No Supreme Court. No system of government. No democracy where they vote…who gave you this right?” pic.twitter.com/7Prsdvda8d — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 10, 2025

