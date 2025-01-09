Mayor Karen Bass, Revolutionary Communist

Karen Bass has been a revolutionary communist all her adult life. Joe Biden considered making her his Vice President. She is pro-criminal.

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s and ’80s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks to be used against the United States. This is according to the LAPD at the time.

The representative personally sponsored the New Way Forward Act. It forced the U.S. to bring back criminal illegal aliens who were deported.

As for her revolutionary communist history, read or watch the clip.

Transcript

On November 7, 1983, remember this date, but first, let me introduce you to Karen Bass. Back in the 1970s, community activist Karen Bass went on at least 15 trips to Cuba, many with a group known as the Venceremos Brigade, a Marxist group started by the Castro regime to subvert American interests, weaken democracies, and spread communism around the world.

Venceremos Brigade

Founded in 1969, the Venceremos Brigade organized trips to Cuba every year for half a century. They attracted the most radicalized and delusional segments of the American left, including overtly Maoist and pro-Soviet Communist groups.

In fact, a Los Angeles police investigator who infiltrated the group testified to Congress saying that to be a member of the brigade, you had to be confirmed as a Marxist, Leninist, a brigadista, and then move up the ranks to organizer for the Venceremos Brigade.

Karen Bass visited Cuba every six months. Their mission is to radicalize young, impressionable American leftists in terrorist tactics and guerrilla warfare. Members of the Venceremos Brigade were even taught how to make bombs, Jesus Christ.

Venceremos Radicalizes M-19

Karen Bass admits on her many pilgrimages to Cuba, she went to see Fidel Castro speak several times, even calling him charismatic, and upon his death, praised him, saying, The passing of commandant and Hefei is a great loss to the people of Cuba, even though the people of Cuba see him as a dictator who impoverished the island.

Another group, the M-19, took its belief in revolutionary anti-imperialism to extremes, such as violent extremes. The M-19 was the first and only women-created and women-led domestic terrorist group since its founding in 1970.

M-19 tactics escalated from robbing armored trucks and abetting prison breaks to building their own explosives and carrying out terrorist bombings from 1983 to 1980.

M-19 bombed an FBI office in the Israel aircraft industries building, the South African consulate in New York, DC, Fort McNair, and Navy Yard, which they bombed twice. But that wasn’t enough for them.

On the night of November 7, 1983, the M-19 called the US Capitol switchboard and warned them to evacuate the building. Minutes later, the M-19 bombed the North wing of the US Capitol.

November 7, 2023, marks 40 years since the M-19 bombing of the US Capitol. Members of the M-19, like Susan Rosenberg, traveled to Cuba with and were radicalized by the Venceremos Brigade, the South Los Angeles fence. The Venceremos Brigade was led by Karen Bass, who is now the mayor of Los Angeles.

Watch:

