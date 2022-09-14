New Federal ESG-Climate Risk Cop Is a Graduate of a CCP University

Will Held, Executive Director of Consumer First, alerted Twitter users to who the next Chief Climate Risk Officer will be, thanks to our totalitarian administration. It will be Yue Chen, a smart, well-educated graduate of a Chinese Communist University.

She will serve as an ESG [environment, social, governance] cop.

The new “Chief Climate Risk Officer” for the federal government’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) received her indoctrination…excuse me, “education”…from Tsinghua University in Communist China. What could possibly go wrong?, Hild wrote.

The announcement says, Dr. Chen will lead the agency’s climate risk efforts related to supervision, policy, and external engagement. She will oversee the activities of the OCC’s Office of Climate Risk and report directly to the Acting Comptroller of the Currency. Under Dr. Chen’s leadership, the OCC will continue to focus on the development and implementation of climate risk management frameworks for the federal banking system.

She will shore up the corrupt ESG investing that allows elites to decide what companies will survive or not.

Chen will focus on developing a new system to assess climate-driven risks to banks and figure out how to monitor and manage them.

Democrats want to integrate concerns about climate change into financial regulation has been largely driven. That’s what she will manage. Democrats love regulation and extreme climate change.

Republicans better pray they win in November.

THEY ORIGINALLY TRIED TO PUT A SOVIET IN CHARGE OF CURRENCY

The Biden administration’s Soviet-trained nominee for the very important position of the comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova, planned to end private banking. She had to withdraw due to pressure from the financial industry.

We wrote about Saule Omarova’s proposal to end private banking at the end of September. The Kazakh-American Omarova went to Moscow U when it was Soviet and is a winner of the Lenin Award. She emigrated to the US in 1991 to teach her Soviet ideas at one of our finest universities, Cornell.

She wants to bankrupt the oil, gas, and coal industries and put all banks in the United States under the Federal Reserve.

Omarova intends to transform the banking system making the Reserve our only bank. It’s a giant step towards central planning in the swamp by the swamp critters with our money.

She would have accomplished this massive transformation by replacing consumer deposits with a new digital dollar held by the Fed. And, in her own words, be “radically reshaping the basic architecture and dynamics of modern finance.”

Chen is another Omarova. She will reshape us into more government control. We think you should kiss your freedoms goodbye, but you make up your own minds. The leftists keep going until they wear the right down.

