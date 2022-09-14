Disney Hired a Prominent Drag Queen for Its Superhero Show

Disney hired a famous drag queen, Shea Coulee, to play a role in its new Marvel superhero TV show, Ironheart. The show will include Zoe Terakes, a non-binary actress.

Disney is obsessed with drag queens and people who don’t know what their gender is.

Ironheart will debut next year. It’s about an Iron-man like, sort of man superhero.

This could prove very confusing for children.

Disney has been clear – they support an LGBTQIA+PRIDE agenda. They’re still lying about the Florida law, claiming it makes it illegal to say “gay” in the classroom.

The announced goal is to add “queerness” to children’s programming. They have said they plan to make 50% of its onscreen characters sexual and racial minorities.

Drag Queen Coulee uses crazy pronouns they want to shove down everyone’s throat. It’s bad English. You can’t check out his website unless you have a password. What is he hiding?

Disney joined the bandwagon to eliminate gender. They want to expand the universe of hermaphrodites for some reason.

If your gut tells you it’s insane, trust your gut. Drag Queens don’t have great lives. Why try to normalize the life? Actually, making a drag queen into a superhero or a fairy tale character glorifies them. Many Drag Queens sexualize their performances, even for children. They shouldn’t be condemned, but it’s not a glorious life, nor is the life of a sex worker, which is also glorified or normalized in some quarters.

