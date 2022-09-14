Biden’s Army Brass Suggest Soldiers Families Go on Welfare

The U.S. Army has released guidance for soldiers fighting inflation. They’re suggesting they put their families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (food stamps).

According to Fox News, SNAP, a benefit for low-income Americans, is a program for which “service members and their families may be eligible,” the guidance said, pointing soldiers and their families to the SNAP website and phone number. SNAP is one of several options discussed as part of the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.

“With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grimston said. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

That is disgusting and very disrespectful.

Bidenistas in power send money to Ukraine and pay for foreigners coming illegally, but they want our soldiers to go on welfare.

They also want them to get out of paying off their loans.

The guidance also pointed soldiers to the government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for those who qualify, Fox News reports.

Here’s an idea. Let’s pay them a living wage instead of illegal aliens flipping burgers?

This is more insanity from the upside down perverts in the Oval Office. Where are the normal Democrats? Where are the Republicans?

The doctor of common sense has something to say about this. His views on the war, illegal immigrants, and NATO are what many of us are thinking:

