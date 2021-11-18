Marxist Currency Nominee Was Once Arrested for Theft

















The White House continues to stand by their radical communist Moscow U graduate Saule Omarova. She is the nominee to take over as comptroller of the currency. We now find out that in 1996, she was arrested for retail theft and got the charges dismissed.

You’d think they could get someone better for the comptroller of the currency. She has called the agency she will run, the “a$$hole agency.”

She is not just a Marxist who writes about Marxism and Lenin, she wants to end all banking as we know it and put all banks under one central bank — the Federal Reserve.

Her other goal is to see the end of all fossil fuels.

Who recommended her? President Xi?

Biden and Democrats stand behind her – of course, they do. If you tell the truth about her, Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown will say you are smearing her.

The administration said the theft is not a problem since she was honest about it. These people want a communist in charge of our banks. It’s a problem.

She’s considered a historic nominee. We agree but probably not for the same reason.

