USAID Funded HamZaza, al Shabaab, Hamas Hezbollah, al Shams, IJ et al

This discussion of USAID funding going to terrorists in the clip below should ease people’s minds about shutting the agency down. The agency wittingly or unwittingly worked to support our enemies. One witness said Samantha Power, who ran the agency, worked it out so Israel could not defend itself.

Rep. Burchett asked the witness against USAID if he could name other instances of foreign aid going to terrorist organizations.

Mr. Roman: “We have assisted al Shabaab in Somalia. There’s been instances of the HamZaza network in Sudan, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Kabbalah, Hayat al Shams in Syria, dozens of terror organizations have received indirect assistance from us, foreign aid.”

He explained that “$2.1 billion in American taxpayers’ money [went] to Gaza since October 7, when Hamas invaded southern Israel. USAID money was going in terms of an emergency use authorization to try to go to parties that USAID formerly had a relationship with in the Gaza Strip. They had to have been vetted by OFAC. They should have been vetted against the special designated terrorists from the State Department and from other Treasury organizations. Waivers were granted because they said that there was an emergency use to have that money come in to Gaza, thereby jettisoning the usual typical screening procedures.

“As a result, 90% of aid that was going from the United States by way of its agents in Gaza ended up in Hamas-controlled areas.”

Gaza underwrote the ability for Hamas to survive until the ceasefire was passed a few weeks ago. It was done without strategic thought or screening.

Burchett said, ‘Seems like the emergency might have been armed terrorists to kill civilians. Would that be accurate?”

Mr. Roman: “That’s accurate. And even more than that, Samantha Powers, the administrator for USAID, was intent on having Israel not be able to defend itself.”

The terrorists knew how to explore our foreign aid loopholes.

Mr. Primorac said, “You have international NGOs and UN agencies actively lobbying here in Washington, DC against vetting, vetting policies that would prevent it. I was the senior vetting officer at USAID.

Everyone was getting money.

Mr. Primorac explained, “They actually push much of the world towards China on the green energy agenda. They push people, ordinary people, billions of people, towards China because of the resentment caused by our social re-engineering.”

