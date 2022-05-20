“Despotic Maniac” Nina’s Now the Victim – Not the 1st A She Trashes

Nina Jankowicz, dubbed scary Poppins after her Mary Poppins clip, is now the victim. Hard Left Democrats are trying to make her the victim of death threats and unfair allegations.
Actually, she’s a “despotic maniac” as Glenn Greenwald says, and she is the aggressor.
Democrats do such a good job of making their most awful people into victims of the big, bad right-wingers.
If you go to Mazemoore’s Twitter feed, you can’t get clips of her lying ad infinitum. She might believe some of it since she’s too far left to see the center.
It’s worse than that, as her CIA-funded outfit partnered w/ @Facebook to ensure its disinformation was used as an excuse to censor accurate reporting.
Her record speaks for itself. https://t.co/fn78ujkpgb
In one sense, Nina Jankowicz – the new head of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Board” – is a despotic maniac. But she’s an utterly banal expression of modern-day establishment liberalism. Listen to her here. It’s unhinged narcissism and off-the-chart entitlement syndrome: https://t.co/puA5UiCWEL
Definitely check this out:
The other bizarre aspect of the Nina-Jankowicz/@TaylorLorenz saga: Taylor depicts this poor, marginalized DHS official as the victim of “right-wing” disinformation, when the most devastating investigative piece on her was this one last week in @TheNation:https://t.co/kkDOmQ3dOg
As she speaks her eyes are very blinking rapidly, like every half second, that is very unusual…
I don t know a symptom of what it could be, but that is very strange.
Is it simply that she knows that everybody knows she is lying about everything, and her nervousness comes out by blinking at a rapid rate?
or is it a symptom something is not right in her head?
When a person is lying, they blink continually and frequently
in the bottom video where she gives the example that if Trump was on Twitter and talked about voter fraud, someone could provide context such as the fact 50 judges have rejected cases.
That is very selective contaxt
what about providing context by mentioning the evidence as shown in 2000mules? They have the cell phone tracking and they have video evidence. WE even see people signing piles of ballots.
If the context one provides only helps the left then it is not the entire context.
Her idea of the truth is what helps the left.
She is a complete idiot.
She was a perfect partner with Biden and Kamala: WINKY, BLINKY AND NOD
Her problem was, as people told her,” YOU CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH!!”
Judges don’t want to deal with the hot potato of Election Fraud. No Government ever admits to Election Fraud because that would mean their Government is a Fraud. The Traitor Joe Administration must have a Ministry of Propaganda to control the narrative because the Traitor Joe Administration is a Fraud and that genie must be put back in the bottle or a lot of Democrats will be going to prison; or worse. Treason is an unforgivable crime!