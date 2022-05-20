“Despotic Maniac” Nina’s Now the Victim – Not the 1st A She Trashes

Nina Jankowicz, dubbed scary Poppins after her Mary Poppins clip, is now the victim. Hard Left Democrats are trying to make her the victim of death threats and unfair allegations.

Actually, she’s a “despotic maniac” as Glenn Greenwald says, and she is the aggressor.

Democrats do such a good job of making their most awful people into victims of the big, bad right-wingers.

If you go to Mazemoore’s Twitter feed, you can’t get clips of her lying ad infinitum. She might believe some of it since she’s too far left to see the center.

It’s worse than that, as her CIA-funded outfit partnered w/ @Facebook to ensure its disinformation was used as an excuse to censor accurate reporting. Her record speaks for itself. https://t.co/fn78ujkpgb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2022

In one sense, Nina Jankowicz – the new head of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Board” – is a despotic maniac. But she’s an utterly banal expression of modern-day establishment liberalism. Listen to her here. It’s unhinged narcissism and off-the-chart entitlement syndrome: https://t.co/puA5UiCWEL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 12, 2022

Definitely check this out:

The other bizarre aspect of the Nina-Jankowicz/@TaylorLorenz saga: Taylor depicts this poor, marginalized DHS official as the victim of “right-wing” disinformation, when the most devastating investigative piece on her was this one last week in @TheNation:https://t.co/kkDOmQ3dOg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 18, 2022

