How Bad Was P. Diddy? You Wouldn’t Believe It

Curtis Sliwa recounted a story on Sid & Friends radio show about P. Diddy and Jennifer Lopez that took place in an infamous nightclub in Manhattan.

According to Sliwa, P. Diddy was an altar boy who attended Mount St. Michael’s School on the border of the Bronx and Westchester. The tuition is now $50,000 a year. His mother, a good woman, raised him right. His former girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, attended the prestigious Preston school. Neither were thugs.

However, P. Diddy decided to become a thug for some reason. JLo decided to become his gun moll.

Allegedly, Diddy would have sex with anyone; gender didn’t matter. He liked young men, and was a Jeffrey Epstein, Sliwa said.

P. Diddy was a hustler. He put together these events, Sliwa said. He was always out there with the Flyers, who actually backed him up. Initially, they put him into business, and then you know he had to kick back.

He hooked up with JLo, Jennifer Lopez, legitimately from the Bronx, Castle Hill. However, she was the diva of all Divas – a man-killer extraordinaire.

Then came that famous night in 1999 when they went to the infamous Club New York, a hot club in Times Square. P. Diddy, JLo, and Shyne Barrlow, son of the Belizean Prime Minister, were together. Barrlowe dreamed of becoming a rapper.

Some guy went up to P. Diddy and threw money in his face during an altercation. According to everyone in the room, who all later had amnesia, P. Diddy started shooting. The guy and everyone ducked for cover, but a young lady was hit right between the eyes and somehow survived.

She now wants the bullet fragments removed so they can get P.Diddy for that crime too.

The only one convicted was Shyne, who spent nine years in Attica. He’s now a politician in Belize. He says he took the hit for what P. Diddy did.

As for JLo, she was his gun moll for two years. She’d carry Diddy’s guns around.

Shyne Talks About It With Regret:

Today, P. Diddy sits in prison with no bail.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail and taken into custody after pleading not guilty in federal court to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors argued the music mogul should not be released because he had previously reached out to witnesses and victims.

Prosecutors allege Combs created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that engaged in crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, according to the federal indictment. Read the full indictment here.

Judge Robyn Tarnofsky said the crimes he allegedly committed happen behind closed doors and would be too hard to monitor. There are “no conditions” she could impose.

US Attorney Damian Williams of the SDNY said the investigation is ongoing, and others are involved.

P. Diddy offered a $50 million bond and his and his children’s passports. He added the equity in his $48 million residence and his mother’s. However, the prosecutor said he is a flight risk.

Diddy will appeal.