Radical Islamists are poised to take over New York City; at least they think they are. The radicals are telling you what their intentions are. Believe them.

They have their mayor and soon the state. We need to pay attention ShariA Law is their mandate!https://t.co/bsTSnSAgiO — @Investigator_50 (@investigator_50) February 21, 2026

Radical Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj was the keynote at one of Zohran Mamdani’s anti-American rallies. Wahhaj is an unindicted co-conspirator of the first attack on the World Trade Center. His son is serving a life sentence for terrorism.

Zohran also met with him during his campaign. Wahhaj is a Farrakhan acolyte.

Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century. I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam of Harlem. A beautiful Jummah. pic.twitter.com/4kcN4CGlUk — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 18, 2025

Zohran’s friend Siraj Wahhaj has boasted of taking over new York City.

They are very close friends. Listen to Siraj Wahhaj Sr. brag about the takeover of New York City by Islam. https://t.co/Q1vOsT8CJO — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 18, 2025



You can now hear the call to prayer throughout several New York City boroughs, beginning at 5 am, and no one is stopping it.

The Muslim call to prayer is being blasted 5 times a day through the streets of Astoria in Queens, New York “So I guess this is Zohran Mamdani New York now — Ohh my god, they got us” This call to prayer was approved for outdoor loudspeakers for three mosques throughout the city… pic.twitter.com/p4CxVUXiSp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 5, 2026

Some of the Islamists in power are grifters.

Deport all these grifters https://t.co/1YxZZ9d3YA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 21, 2026

And here is Zohran pushing Sharia:

BREAKING: NYC’s Muslim Communist Mayor @NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani just called on New Yorkers to look to Islam and the Prophet Mohammed when it comes to immigration. “I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration.” “The story of the Hijrah… pic.twitter.com/hpS9QsfEp1 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 6, 2026

Coney Island Avenue is now Little Pakistan.

🚨 THREAT ALERT 🚨 Pakistan Capturing New York – From Ramadan Colonies to Prophet Parades & Political Demands! Brooklyn’s “Little Pakistan” on Coney Island Avenue is fully conquered territory. Streets are already co-named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah (partition butcher). Now… https://t.co/CQHSVhqlEg pic.twitter.com/4ADFiiIkz3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 14, 2026

New York City will become Dearborn.