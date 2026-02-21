Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Pay Attention! Sharia Law Is Their Mandate

M Dowling
Radical Islamists are poised to take over New York City; at least they think they are. The radicals are telling you what their intentions are. Believe them.

Radical Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj was the keynote at one of Zohran Mamdani’s anti-American rallies. Wahhaj is an unindicted co-conspirator of the first attack on the World Trade Center. His son is serving a life sentence for terrorism.

Zohran also met with him during his campaign. Wahhaj is a Farrakhan acolyte.

Zohran’s friend Siraj Wahhaj has boasted of taking over new York City.


You can now hear the call to prayer throughout several New York City boroughs, beginning at 5 am, and no one is stopping it.

Some of the Islamists in power are grifters.

And here is Zohran pushing Sharia:

Coney Island Avenue is now Little Pakistan.

New York City will become Dearborn.

