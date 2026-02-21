No Country for Americans: The Replacement Began in 2015 & Is Almost Complete

The Replacement Theory Began in 2015

When Barack Obama was president, his Task Force on New Americans was aimed at replacing American citizens. He was looking to give citizenship to 15 million Americans. His top advisor, Cecilia Munoz of La Raza, made it clear that once the illegal aliens are an integral part of the communities, they become immigrant communities. The immigrant will be the seedling and grow, eventually taking over the citizens. The immigrants would come out of the shadows, and the citizens would shrink into the shadows. It would be a country within a country. Immigrants would navigate, not assimilate.

They would be treated as refugees and funded as they are now. Obama planned for us to fund our own destruction. This was 2015.

Obama also planned to get the elderly into Social Security. That will collapse the system.

Barack Obama is still working on conquering us, finishing us off.

Watch:

Now, eleven years later, Victor Davis Hanson is describing the realization of a country within a country.

The Realization of the Replacement Theory

In an article at American Greatness, he asks, “Why would any president destroy the U.S. southern border?”

Some excerpts:

They smear to silence us.

The Left typically “pounces” on anyone daring to suggest that the Biden administration had green-lighted illegal immigration to gain new constituents for agendas that otherwise were without broad public support.

The Left smears critics of open borders as racist conspiracists spreading the “Great Replacement Theory.”

Yet for years, Democrats and leftists themselves had written triumphalist books with titles like The Emerging Democratic Majority. And often they crowed that “Demography is Destiny.”

A few left-wing globalists even boasted of a new borderless world, in which anyone could live anywhere he wished.

…

Destroying the ballot:

The Left’s political agenda for illegal immigration was to be realized either immediately through compromised ballot integrity or soon enough by warping the census-based reapportionment of congressional districts.

No wonder there is now near-hysterical Democratic opposition to even basic national requirements of a photo ID to vote. Yet, traditionally liberal polls like Gallup and Pew show that 83 to 84 percent of Americans support mandatory presentation of a voter photo ID.

Usually, the Left fawns over European protocols. But it now grows quiet when reminded that 46 of 47 European nations, even those governed by the Left, require IDs to vote.

Apparently, Democrats assumed that once 10 million more of the world’s poorest had illegally crossed the southern border, without audit or English proficiency, they would filter throughout American society and become impossible to repatriate.

…

Congressional seats:

Soon, open borders would flip more states blue, as well as increase their congressional seats. Illegals were to be redefined as mere “residents” and often recipients of mail-in ballots.

The reality that millions of new poor through their needs would grow the welfare state, expand government at all levels, require far more taxes, and fuel the DEI binary of oppressed/oppressors were added benefits.

…

That total, in turn, radically grew the existing group of 20 million legal foreign-born citizens and legal residents of various categories.

So when Trump took office in January 2025, the U.S. had admitted a record high of foreign-born residents. They now made up some 16 percent of the population, or perhaps 53 million in actual numbers.

The influxes came at a time when too often the melting-pot tradition of integration, assimilation, and acculturation was reviled and superseded by salad-bowl ethnic chauvinism and separatism.

Yet the triumphant Left never imagined a Trump reelection.

…

No one really believed Trump would seek to find and deport millions who had filtered through fifty states. Most were enjoying de facto immunity via hundreds of left-wing lower district court judges and blue-state officials of the Tim Walz/Gavin Newsom sort.

There is only one way that the left would ever oppose a return to legal, measured, and diverse immigration. Namely, if any of its immigrant constituencies in the future—such as the 55 percent of Hispanic males who voted for Trump in 2024—dared to vote on criteria other than federal entitlements, ethnic solidarity, and Democratic coercion.

Do that, and the Left would close the border quickly.

Read the essay. It’s excellent and depressing. The Left not only brought in millions. They brought in millions of communists, Islamists, and other enemies from foreign lands who would gradually destroy America.