“Lizard Brains” Historian Helped Write Biden’s Demagogic Speech

According to Politico, Biden’s [Hell and Damnation] speech [declaring war on 75 million Americans] took months to conceptualize. The actual writing of the speech started about three weeks ago with Jon Meacham, the lizard brains historian. He has had a hand in several of Biden’s most sweeping speeches, helping the framing, reports Politico.

Meacham, of course, is the “Lizard Brains” historian. As Jonathan Turley pointed out, after the second presidential debate, Meacham called half the country lizard people. Professor Turley wrote:

“I think Trump did himself good with his base tonight,” Meacham said. “The question for America is how big that base is. There is a lizard brain in this country. Donald Trump is a product of the White man’s, the anguished, nervous White guy’s lizard brain.”

Meacham was referring to a primitive part of the brain in psychological literature: “Many people call it the ‘Lizard Brain,’ because the limbic system is about all a lizard has for brain function. It is in charge of fight, flight, feeding, fear, freezing up, and fornication.”

Meacham is a vile racist lizard who arose from dredges of the academia swamp into the MSNBC sewer. He never disappoints with his hateful rhetoric. If I wanted to choose a demon to write my speech, I’d pick him too.

Did he also pick the Hellscape for the speech, aptly described by Dave Portnoy?

Everytime I think Biden and crew can’t be dumber they outdo themselves. Seriously who gives a speech warning people about how dangerous Republicans are to Democracy while having a background that looks like the Soviet Union and Hitler had a baby? pic.twitter.com/sukqTswI3C — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 2, 2022

Biden felt the heat after he viciously and arrogantly insulted millions of Americans. That led him to claim he wasn’t dehumanizing 75 million Americans. Of course, that was a lie because he turned around and tweeted confirmations of his cultish speech. You can read them below.

His tweets literally say that making America great again is a “threat to the soul of this country.” It “represents extremism.” That’s nuts.

MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

So, the Constitution calls for not making America great? It isn’t the will of the people?

The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution.

It doesn’t believe in the rule of law.

And it doesn’t recognize the will of the people. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

What Democrats, through Biden the figurehead, are saying here is that if you don’t agree with them, you “threaten the soul of this nation.” That’s fascism.

Everything we stand for rests on the platform of democracy. Those who threaten that platform, threaten the soul of this nation. pic.twitter.com/fP5a7jfkaF — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

Make America Great isn’t an ideology. It’s a slogan, and it symbolizes the Constitution, law and order, immigration law, limiting the size of government, controlling spending, and facilitating peace in the world. The lizard brains do not reside in MAGA but rather the destructive Bidenistas.

The MAGA ideology looks at America and sees carnage and darkness and despair. I see an America with an unlimited future. An America that is about to take off. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

Democrats are lying about J6. It was not an insurrection. That is simply absurd. They are exploiting it because they can’t win in November on their platform of socialism and fascism.

MAGA Republicans in Congress look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th not as insurrectionists but as patriots. That is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/46QGmrScGt — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

