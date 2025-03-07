President Autopen Ran the US Government for 4 Years

New questions arose over who ran the government when the incapacitated Joe Biden was president, over the use of Autopen, and over unmatching signatures. The question became who was behind the Autopens.

Shouldn’t we know who was signing Executive Orders and memos? Autopen signed everything.

Heritage Oversight collected everything that Joe Biden had signed over four years. Autopen signed every document.

Oversight gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature throughout his presidency. They all used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year.

Many didn’t believe the President had signed his resignation.

Who had the Autopen?

Some people need to hang for this. It’s treasonous.

There is a constitutional process to deal with an incapacitated POTUS and it doesn’t contemplate giving someone else his autopen and authority. It’s called the 25th Amendment and the conspiracy not to invoke it in order to keep whatever they were doing going is a big problem https://t.co/DsUCNpOBxX — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) March 6, 2025

The NSC Advisor Spills the Beans

NSC Advisor described Joe Biden as “dead,” a man who “Can’t say a sentence.” He’ll be “dead in a year. He’ll be out of public life.”

“Everybody recognizes it,” and “I can’t believe it wasn’t a bigger scandal earlier,” he said.

This backs up what Speaker Johnson said. Joe Biden didn’t remember signing an Executive Order on LNG.

Investigation

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the DOJ to investigate whether Biden’s cognitive mental decline allowed unelected officials to make decisions without his knowledge or approval.

If that’s the case, Biden’s executive orders, pardons, and other actions, may be unconstitutional and void.

WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the… https://t.co/CC3oJUkNr4 pic.twitter.com/mtNrZsALDu — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 6, 2025

