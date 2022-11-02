Report: President Xi Personally Oversaw Biden’s CEFC Deal

In this laptop, here, we not only have foreign collusion, but we have money laundering, sex crimes between Hunter Biden and multiple women (including his under-aged niece),and what we want to do is something that every single mainstream outlet is not going to do. And they’re not going to do it, and they’ve had the chance now for almost a year because a lot of them have had it since October.

What we want to do is for the historical record, so in 500 years, when people read about America they know that Joe Biden, who was the Manchurian candidate and who became the installed Manchurian president, exactly how he is compromised. And his son Hunter is one of the most corrupt, disgusting members of any American First Family in the history of the country.

This detailed report was sent to DAs, US Attorneys, and every member of the House and Senate. This information will be part of a Republican investigation if they regain power.

The evidence includes documents, emails, photographs, videos, texts, voice notes, and financial reports gleaned from Biden’s laptop. It is information never seen before. It details foreign collusion and money laundering.

One of the most important takeaways is on p. 117 of the report. It indicates that President Xi of China (No.1) was covertly involved and personally approved of the Biden family meetings with CEFC. Xi also owns shares. Zang Jianjun oversaw daily operations, according to the report. This is mentioned twice in the report.

Hunter referred to his father, Joe as “My Chairman” or “the Big Guy.”

Mr. Bobulinski was a partner turned whistleblower who expressed concerns about Xi’s ability to override them in decisions. Hunter told Bobulinksi that Ye Jianming and Zang were “to be partners with the Bidens.” He added that “#1 Jingping made that clear.”

Hunter Was Daddy’s, Bag Man

Hunter set up the deal with CEFC Energy. Its founder Ye Jianming was deputy secretary-general of a CCP organization, the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC). It’s a front for intelligence collection and propaganda. It’s a suspicious extension of the Chinese military, which runs the Maoist nation.

CEFC was China’s largest energy company. It served as the so-called private sector arm of Xi’s One Belt One Road Initiative. It’s part of Xi’s effort to control the world through economics. Hunter, Joe, and Joe’s brother Jim were to become frontmen for the Belt and Road Initiative.

On p.116, Hunter was told he would receive $850,000 but said he “needed a hell of a lot more.” There were references to “the Big Guy,” Joe Biden, as Bobulinski reported. There are many references in the report to “the Big Guy.”

According to the report, Hunter and Jim Biden ignored FARA and violated it repeatedly for nearly a decade.

They all kept shares in shell companies. On p. 118, James Biden, Jimmy, held Joe’s shares in a small company, Sino Atlantic Solutions.

The partners mentioned included James Gilliar, a prominent figure. Chinese partners are mentioned with photos on p. 115.

Download the pdf report on this link. It reads like War and Peace, so it will take a while to go through it.

THE HUDSON DEALS

On another note, let’s not forget the Hudson deals.

Three years ago, the Bidens pursued deals to sell US oil and gas assets to China.

Just the News obtained memos from “the Hudson West III LLC partnership that presidential son Hunter Biden operated with a prominent Chinese business executive named Gongwen Dong. They show the Biden family pursued at least 21 major deals in 2017 and 2018 for Chinese interests seeking U.S. energy assets. This included liquified natural gas export terminals, LNG trade deals, drilling exploration firms, pipelines, and other key energy assets.”

And the ultimate goal — and the Bidens knew this — was for China to start to take ownership of all the different parts of the natural gas industry in the United States.

Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) have evidence that Hudson West III’s goal was to find deals to benefit its primary partner in Beijing, CEFC, the Chinese energy giant led by Chinese businessman Ye Jianming. Hunter Biden met him in 2015.

Our corrupt DOJ is too busy to pursue this as they look for Jan. 6 paraders and prepare to arrest Donald J. Trump.