Joe Rogan said in his podcast this week that Joe Biden is losing his mind. He says, “everybody” knows it too.

Our enemies abroad know it, Americans who aren’t rigid ideologues know it, everyone everywhere knows it.

We don’t have a leader. We have an Obama cabal pulling Biden’s strings but they’re failing miserably. It’s a good deal for the people behind the curtain. They’re untouchables, and they are destroying the country.

This is a left-leaning show but they know we don’t have a leader.

Watch:

