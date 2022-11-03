Biden Says It Will Take Days to Count Ballots After the Election

By
M Dowling
-
3
33

During his Emperor Palpatine speech this evening, Biden declared we won’t know the winners of the elections until days after the election. We never had that problem before. It sounds like they’re getting ready for a fraudulent election.

His vile speech this evening was a campaign speech to demonize Republicans pre-election.

Watch:


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
7 minutes ago

If Democrats rig, steal and win the election next week, and if not one judge in the entire USA does anything to prosecute the cheaters, I think I will stop posting opinions on the internet.

Why?

Because it means the crime syndicate that the democrat party is is unstopable,

And it means the democrat crime syndicate will become bigger, more powerful, more power hungry, more drunk with power, more tyrannical, more authoritarian, more dangerously dictatorial.

and it means name of people that post opinions that the democrats don t like will go on a black list

and after a certain number of anti left comments , they will freeze our bank accounts, ( like they did to not only freedom truckers but to people who simply donated money to the truckers !!!)

if we keep posting anti left comments or send money to anti left groups then they may take away our passport.

or send the police to warn us we risk jail time. ( In Canada they threw in jail a woman who helped organize the trucker protest, that is all she did, yet they threw her in jail….in the USA they threw in Jail Catherine Engelbercht simply because she has evidence of voting fraud…they can thorw in jail anyone they want any time they want )

I am 63, I have health problems, I am not a millionaire, I am in no position to fight them.

Call me a coward but if the left becomes bigger, more tyrannical, more criminal, I am quitting this.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
47 seconds ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

They won’t win. We will never let them. Americans will come through. In the end, there are too many of us who love freedom and America.

You’re not old either. Age doesn’t matter.

John Vieira
John Vieira
32 minutes ago

If there was any doubt before that the “fix is in”…well rest assured IT IS….

