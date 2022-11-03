Biden Says It Will Take Days to Count Ballots After the Election

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
If Democrats rig, steal and win the election next week, and if not one judge in the entire USA does anything to prosecute the cheaters, I think I will stop posting opinions on the internet.
Why?
Because it means the crime syndicate that the democrat party is is unstopable,
And it means the democrat crime syndicate will become bigger, more powerful, more power hungry, more drunk with power, more tyrannical, more authoritarian, more dangerously dictatorial.
and it means name of people that post opinions that the democrats don t like will go on a black list
and after a certain number of anti left comments , they will freeze our bank accounts, ( like they did to not only freedom truckers but to people who simply donated money to the truckers !!!)
if we keep posting anti left comments or send money to anti left groups then they may take away our passport.
or send the police to warn us we risk jail time. ( In Canada they threw in jail a woman who helped organize the trucker protest, that is all she did, yet they threw her in jail….in the USA they threw in Jail Catherine Engelbercht simply because she has evidence of voting fraud…they can thorw in jail anyone they want any time they want )
I am 63, I have health problems, I am not a millionaire, I am in no position to fight them.
Call me a coward but if the left becomes bigger, more tyrannical, more criminal, I am quitting this.
They won’t win. We will never let them. Americans will come through. In the end, there are too many of us who love freedom and America.
You’re not old either. Age doesn’t matter.
If there was any doubt before that the “fix is in”…well rest assured IT IS….