Brazil Heads for Communism with Help from Biden

Earlier this week, Brazilians elected very hard-left Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (popularly known as Lula) as their new leader over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. The power to elect wasn’t solely in the hands of the people. The US, the courts, and the media controlled the narrative.

What happened in Brazil is “mathematically impossible,” says international politico Matthew Tyrmand. That may be true, but radical leftists care even less about math than they do science.

The winner of Brazil’s election, Lula, is hard left and has formed tight alliances with the communist parties of Brazil. Brazil will likely become a communist nation, thanks to the support of Joe Biden. There is no turning back if that happens.

THE BIDEN REGIME USED ITS POWER TO HELP MAKE THIS HAPPEN

According to Foreign Policy Magazine, “Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to President Jair Bolsonaro: Don’t derail Brazil’s democracy.

“Top officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.”

Foreign Policy boasted two days ago that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election. The article, “How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections,” unabashedly states that Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media.

To make matters worse, Biden’s top brass, including CIA Director William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, all took turns threatening Bolsonaro for months during the election.

They wanted to boost socialist [communist] Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by casting a shadow on election integrity concerns and threatening Brazil’s diplomatic status worldwide.

Ask yourself why Biden pushed for the communist and World Economic Forum ally who recently served 19 months in prison for bribery and corruption charges while in office.

FALSE ACCUSATIONS

Bolsonaro was falsely accused of plotting coups while he was in office. Some of the accusations were bizarre, and Bolsonaro hoped the people would see through them. A corrupt media has tremendous power.

“There’s a parallel here with what we saw after the U.S. elections in 2020 and then Jan. 6—I think it’s made everyone’s antennae much more sensitive to these things,” said Matt Duss, a former top foreign-policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders and an incoming fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

It sounds like the Left uses the same game plan in other nations, not just the US.

THE COURTS AND OTHER POWER BROKERS

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, the equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Supreme Electoral Court, the equivalent of the U.S. Federal Election Commission (known in Brazil as STF and TSE, respectively), have both taken an authoritarian turn as they have repeatedly exercised broad powers to intimidate, censor, fine and even jail critics, in a move seen as an attempted check on the powers of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, his supporters and the media.

Both courts have used their newfound powers to regulate, monitor, and in many cases censor content along two fronts: first, that which they view to be electoral misinformation or disinformation, and second, that which they view to threaten Brazil’s governmental institutions and democratic norms.

Bolsonaro had leftists in positions of power against him. Once I heard Biden and Hollywood were funding communist Lula, I knew it was over for Bolsonaro. Facebook, Google, and other Internet power brokers buried him.

Now we see extremely large protests of people who don’t want to be communists, and Bolsonaro, while not conceding, says it’s over.

POWER IN PROTESTS?

Protests are erupting in multiple cities around Brazil. Many do not believe the results of the election were legitimate. Many also recall Lula's previous term in office highlighted by high crime, corruption and despised socialism.

Is Brazil heading for a crisis? 50/50 election.

