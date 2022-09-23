Bombshell! The Bidens Tried to Sell US Gas & Oil Assets to China – Traitors?

President Joe Biden’s family business just three years ago involved deals trying to sell key gas and oil assets to our enemies, Communist China. Obviously, the FBI should be investigating this family.

Just the News obtained memos from “the Hudson West III LLC partnership that presidential son Hunter Biden operated with a prominent Chinese business executive named Gongwen Dong. They show the Biden family pursued at least 21 major deals in 2017 and 2018 for Chinese interests seeking U.S. energy assets. This included liquified natural gas export terminals, LNG trade deals, drilling exploration firms, pipelines, and other key energy assets.”

And the ultimate goal — and the Bidens knew this — was for China to start to take ownership in all the different parts of the natural gas industry in the United States.

Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) have evidence that Hudson West III’s goal was to find deals to benefit its primary partner in Beijing, CEFC, the Chinese energy giant led by Chinese businessman Ye Jianming. Hunter Biden met him in 2015.

Memos showed the size of some of the deals Hudson West III sought were massive – from $800 million to $2.8 billion.

“We have two whistleblowers,” Rep. Comer told John Solomon of Just the News. “And I’m confident they’re going to come forward in a Republican majority when I can conduct hearings, and I have the gavel for oversight, to tell us in detail what their objectives were. And these people were associates of Hunter Biden. And the ultimate goal — and the Bidens knew this — was for China to start to take ownership in all the different parts of the natural gas industry in the United States.”

They would take control of the drillers.

