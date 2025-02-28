Maine Silences Rep Who’s Fighting for No Males in Girl’s Sports

The Maine House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn). Allegedly, the censure is for posting photographs and details about a boy pretending to be a girl so he can compete as a girl. She put the photos on her legislative page. That’s only the excuse for censure, forbidding the representative to speak or write freely. The real reason is they want biological males competing with females in sports. And they don’t want notoriety over it.

They wouldn’t let her speak in the Maine House before the censure, constantly interrupting her.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened to sue.

The Maine Democrat Majority has just moved to censure me, for speaking out against their failure to protect Maine girls and keep biological males out of girls’ sports. Let me be clear: I will not be silenced and I will not allow the voices of Maine girls to be silenced. pic.twitter.com/Zdy2usGuo6 — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

Days after the post, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold funding from Maine for not complying with his executive order seeking to ban transgender women from competing in sports that correspond with their gender identity. They needn’t blame her. He plans to do it nationwide.

After the 75-70 vote Tuesday night to censure — an official statement of condemnation by the Legislature — Libby declined to submit an apology to the body, meaning she is in violation of the House rules and therefore unable to cast a vote or speak on the floor until she complies.

This is what they think is ok: a big male grifter stealing the more delicate woman’s titles:

“I urge you, and indeed every member of this body, to recommit to keeping kids out of the political fray as has long been observed in both our state and federal politic,” Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) said to Libby after the vote. “Maine kids and all Maine people deserve better.”

They not only silenced her. They want her to take the post down and not express her views online. Finally, they demand she humiliate herself for the right to speak and write about an issue.

@GovJanetMills and Maine’s Democrat Majority are *panicking* over the spotlight that their radical agenda (and their attempts to cancel me) has put on Maine. My message to them is simple: the voices and rights of Maine girls will NOT be ignored. We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/PQc3FAe26R — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 27, 2025

House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) argued the code of ethics does not refer to online or social media posts, and that Libby’s post also didn’t violate Facebook’s community standards.

“This censure motion makes a mockery of the censure process,” Faulkingham said. “It sets a standard that says that the majority party, when they’re displeased with a social media post that upsets them, can censure a member of the minority party, and by a majority vote, censure them.”

In a statement issued after the vote, Faulkingham also accused Democrats of using what he referred to as a “sham” censure to distract from the supplemental budget proposal to address an imminent Medicaid funding shortfall that is currently still in limbo.

My message to @GovJanetMills, @SpeakerFecteau and the rest of Maine’s Democrat Majority: I will never apologize for working to ensure that the voices of Maine girls are heard and that their rights are respected. Maine girls must not be silenced. pic.twitter.com/ZXnupAx3yX — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

