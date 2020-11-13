Sidney Powell says the Kraken is coming for Dominion

Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the management

THE KRAKEN

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appeared on Lou Dobb’s show and told him she is about to release the Kraken.

We need to see the evidence on the claims she outlines in this interview with Lou Dobbs. It’s explosive, and if it’s true, it’s beyond a Republican’s wildest dreams as far as evidence goes. It sounds like science fiction. I’m skeptical, but let’s wait and see.

If she’s right, we have foreign countries colluding like this?

After this, will Fox fire Lou or ban Sidney?

Watch:

Release the Kraken: @SidneyPowell1 vows to expose the Silicon Valley and left-wing corporations that are using their power to help Democrats steal the election from @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EPJSfUZqM2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 13, 2020