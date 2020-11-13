Sidney Powell says the Kraken is coming for Dominion

By
Guest Post
-
0

Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the management

THE KRAKEN

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appeared on Lou Dobb’s show and told him she is about to release the Kraken.

We need to see the evidence on the claims she outlines in this interview with Lou Dobbs. It’s explosive, and if it’s true, it’s beyond a Republican’s wildest dreams as far as evidence goes. It sounds like science fiction. I’m skeptical, but let’s wait and see.

If she’s right, we have foreign countries colluding like this?

After this, will Fox fire Lou or ban Sidney?

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.