Eric Swalwell’s Qatar Camel Adventure

















Just when you thought Democrats couldn’t possibly get any weirder, Eric Swalwell posts shirtless pictures of himself in Qatar while sitting on a camel.

And the trip was paid for by special-interest influencers. This was while the rest of us couldn’t go anywhere.

Eric Swalwell was scolding people for not following COVID rules while he was taking special-interest funded trips to Qatar where he was maskless (and shirtless) riding camels, Business Insider reports.

From the photo, it looks like he’s recovered after losing his hot CCP spy.

Watch Tucker and Steyn mock him:

Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn slam Eric Swalwell for his shirtless, camel-riding Qatari adventure. pic.twitter.com/mk0RLICO0w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2021

