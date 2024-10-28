Pennsylvania DA and Biden Are After Elon Musk- Updated

By
Staff
-
1
26

The US has no functional president and has not had one for months, and it’s barely noticeable and barely matters because there’s a permanent unelected machine that runs the government. ~ Glenn Greenwald

The Pennsylvania District Attorney is suing Elon Musk and his PAC for giving registered voters a million dollars. Far-left Larry Krasner calls it an illegal lottery scheme. And Joe Biden claims Elon Musk came over as an illegal alien. He’s very worried about people coming legally.

You can’t make this stuff up. We are at the apex of Clowndom.

It’s wonderful seeing these ordinary Americans get $1 million!

This is one of the reasons Biden is a clown.

Updated with Elon Musk’s response.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz