Pennsylvania DA and Biden Are After Elon Musk- Updated

The US has no functional president and has not had one for months, and it’s barely noticeable and barely matters because there’s a permanent unelected machine that runs the government. ~ Glenn Greenwald

The Pennsylvania District Attorney is suing Elon Musk and his PAC for giving registered voters a million dollars. Far-left Larry Krasner calls it an illegal lottery scheme. And Joe Biden claims Elon Musk came over as an illegal alien. He’s very worried about people coming legally.

You can’t make this stuff up. We are at the apex of Clowndom.

So NOW he cares about illegals https://t.co/8JqQlu4Nyq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

It’s wonderful seeing these ordinary Americans get $1 million!

10 people, 10 days, $1 million each —courtesy of Elon Musk for their support of the First and Second Amendments! Everyday until the election, he is giving away a million dollar prize. All you have to do is sign a petition in support of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/x4PP5yXKF1 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 28, 2024

This is one of the reasons Biden is a clown.

This is why the Kamala-Biden administration is bringing a record number of illegal immigrants into the country. They want to convert America into a permanent one-party, deep blue socialist state pic.twitter.com/6DLuVz6GIN — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 28, 2024

Updated with Elon Musk’s response.

So NOW he cares about illegals https://t.co/8JqQlu4Nyq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024