Montgomery School District Is Trying to Indoctrinate the Children

The blue Montgomery Public Schools officials in the blue state of Maryland force little children to sit through LGBTQIA+++ indoctrination. Children as young as three are forced to learn about transitioning, lace underwear, and drag queens. Parents are not allowed to opt their children out. Parents are suing for that right.

They also indoctrinate children in English class, as you will hear in the Libs of TikTok clip below.

The case is in the hands of the Supreme Court, and it’s not looking good for the school district.

The LGBTQIA+++ books are pornographic and express a leftist ideology. Justice Gorsuch seems shocked in this exchange. He read the books, so the lawyer’s attempts to divert weren’t working:

Alan Schoenfeld: “Pride Puppy was the book that was used for the pre-kindergarten curriculum. That’s no longer in the curriculum.” Justice Gorsuch: “That’s the one where they’re supposed to look for the leather and things – bondage – – things like that. Schoenfeld: “It’s not… pic.twitter.com/gQa86JaF0y — CSPAN (@cspan) April 22, 2025

The justices offered their comments during oral arguments in this case of Mahmoud v. Taylor. The county’s school board approved LGBTQIA+++-themed books for its language arts curriculum. In 2023, the board refused parents the option of having their children excused from such instruction.

“One book describes the story of a girl attending her uncle’s same-sex wedding, for example, while another book, Pride Puppy, tells the story of a puppy that gets lost during a Pride parade,” SCOTUSblog noted. In Pride Puppy, children must look for items such as underwear, bondage items, drag queens, and lip rings.

Another book, Born Ready is about a girl who wants to be a transboy. These books are read to children as young as three.

Hear about some of the books for the three to six-year-olds:

A lower court ruled against the parents’ right to opt out.

“A federal appeals court reasoned that on the ‘threadbare’ facts before it, the parents had not demonstrated that exposing their children to the storybooks compelled the parents to violate their religion,” SCOTUSBlog reported.

Eric Baxter, an attorney for the parents, told Justice Clarence Thomas that teachers were required to use the books and the school board suggested they do so five times in the school year.

Justice Samuel Alito bluntly stated the county’s policy permitted schools to teach children moral principles that were “highly objectionable to parents and they can’t opt out,” and asked simply, “What is the big deal about allowing them to opt out of this?” while pointing out that students could opt out of health classes.

HOLY SHLIT: Alan Schoenfeld, an attorney for Montgomery County Public Schools, just admitted to the Supreme Court that the school IS trying to INFLUENCE students by using s*xually explicit books in class.pic.twitter.com/0rS1MwUOoS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 23, 2025

Justice Ketanje, who can’t even define what a woman is, should not be a justice. She told parents they could put their children in a private school.

Let them eat cake:

Another bizarre moment from Justice Jackson yesterday – Justice Jackson: “If the school teaches something that the parent disagrees with, you have a choice. You don’t have to send your kid to that school, you can put them in another situation.” So your “choice” is have your… pic.twitter.com/Tp8BBpXsHK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 23, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email