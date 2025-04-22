Senator: JFK, 9/11, Epstein, Files Are Actively Being Destroyed

Senator Ron Johnson, working on bipartisan fact-finding, believes that the government is destroying evidence on 9/11, Epstein, COVID, JFK, and so on. Where are Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino?

Sen. Ron Johnson: “We have thousands of recordings versus one Zapruder film. It’s not just the Senate that has a record of email communications, for example. So, [regarding] Dr. Morin’s email, we didn’t get that from the agencies. We got that from a university that the email was sent to. So there’s [there are] a lot of people you know, we gather information from – all kinds of different sources. And we cross-reference, you know, when we’re asking for certain communications, if we get it from one party outside of the government. We don’t get it from people within the government; that’s how we have evidence that they’re even covering something up, or they’ve already tried to destroy evidence.

“But again, in today’s electronic world, it’s hard to destroy particularly electronic evidence.”

Benny Johnson: “But they’re still doing it. But you were able to find cases of them doing it?”

Sen. Ron Johnson: “Yeah, well, again, my guess is they are. And again, the fact that there’s nothing responsive to our subpoena with Tom … indicates that, yes, he absolutely destroyed evidence that we had sent letters, you know, preservation of record letters to repeatedly to the agency’s not to destroy this evidence.”

BREAKING Senator Ron Johnson Reveals Feds are destroying JFK Records, Epstein, 9/11, COVID THIS NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/3Yv3HnnBft — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 21, 2025

Building 7:

Senator Ron Johnson drops BOMBSHELL: Tells us that 9/11 Hearings are being planned, Building 7 was potentially a “Controlled Demolition” “Structural Engineers say that thing didn’t come down in any other way than controlled demolition. Molten steel. Destruction of evidence. We… pic.twitter.com/aBQzCakll7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2025

