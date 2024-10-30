Truck Holds a Garbage Truck Event

Donald Trump left his jet to ride in a garbage truck to his garbage truck event. He has his own garbage truck. And, by the way, no one called Puerto Ricans garbage, and no one thinks they are garbage. However, Harris and Biden think Donald Trump and all his supporters are garbage. Joe said so.

These new Democrats are humorless cranks. They’re going bonkers on social media over this.

Ramaswamy has his own garbage truck.


