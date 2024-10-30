There Are 400 to 500 Million Civilian Firearms in the USA

Report from Ammo.com

Asking how many guns are in the U.S. is like asking how many grains of salt are in the Dead Sea—there are simply too many to count. Due to privacy rights and the right to keep and bear arms, which governments in the U.S. are bound to respect, it’s nearly impossible to determine the exact number of firearms.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Haynes v. U.S. (1968) ruled that firearm registrations are unconstitutional, further complicating any attempt at an accurate count.

However, we can make an educated estimate using NICS records, surveys, and import data. The following sections will explore everything you need to know about the number of guns in the U.S.

Report Highlights:

According to the most recent estimates, the United States has between 400 million and 500 million civilian-owned firearms.

There are 1.93 firearms for every adult in the U.S. and 1.5 for every American citizen, including children.

In 2022, there were 22 million people with concealed carry permits.

46% of American households—approximately 65.19 million—contain at least one firearm.

Since 1899, at least 494,060,285 firearms have been manufactured in the U.S.

