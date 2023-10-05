Every Trump Supporter Is Targeted by the FBI Pre-Election

Are you an AGAAVE? The FBI and DHS are watching AGAAVEs this next election (to be explained further in the article). By declaring AGAAVEs an existential threat, the government can silence political opponents and allow them to spy on Trump supporters to intimidate them.

Democrats are trying to demonize and dehumanize political opponents. A riot on J6 seemed to give them the right to attack half the country.

THE BURGEONING POLICE STATE

According to a Newsweek article, the FBI is very concerned that there will be violence and civil disturbances around the 2024 US presidential election. They’re not going to track BLM or Antifa; they’re going to track and counter Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again followers. Apparently, trying to make America great again is a real threat to their idea of democracy.

According to classified data obtained by Newsweek, the vast majority of its current anti-government investigations are of Trump supporters.

”The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says occur, an FBI official. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and a repeat of January 6, 2021, but the bureau must also preserve the constitutional rights of all Americans to campaign, speak freely, and protest the government. They are afraid they will provoke the MAGAs.

”Especially at a time when the White House is facing congressional republican opposition, claiming that the Biden administration has Weaponized the bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” says the official.

The article calls the January 6 riot an attack on the Capitol. We’ve already heard them falsely call it an insurrection. Meanwhile, we suffered months and months of Antifa and BLM attacking police, burning buildings, killing people, $2 billion worth of property damage, and untold injuries. The national police force only sees a problem with the January 6 rioters. They overcharged every single one of them, even the ones who were violent. So many did nothing, and were still arrested. They’ve arrested grandparents, youth, and others who were just walking through the Capitol. They treated them like domestic terrorists. Some of them have been in prison without bail or due process. It’s three years after the fact!

This is the stuff of police states.

It gets better. Newsweek reviewed the secret FBI and Department of Homeland Security data that tracks incidents, threats, investigations, and cases to try to build a better picture. Many question whether domestic terrorism is the right way to classify it.

Of course, it isn’t!

In a statement to Newsweek, the FBI said, ”The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly. The FBI’s goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence, and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism, as well as one of the FBI’s top thread priorities. We are committed to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of all Americans. I will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity, including a person’s political beliefs or affiliations.”

The fact that they’re not tracking Antifa or BLM but are tracking anyone who supports Donald Trump or everyone who supports Donald Trump is chilling. And their statement doesn’t hold water.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT

Newsweek said that the Biden administration has presented Trump and MAGA as an existential threat to American democracy. This is as Joe Biden destroys the country. His idea of democracy must be communism.

The FBI and DHS report concludes: “Sociopolitical development – such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US capital, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence will almost certainly spur some domestic terrorists to try to engage in violence.”

What you might assume from this is: if you question the election, walk through the capital without permission, don’t think that the COVID-19 pandemic is totally kosher, and engage in any kind of conspiracy theories, the FBI is tracking you.

After January 6, the FBI restricted report (Domestic, violent, extremist emboldened in the aftermath of the breach, elevated domestic terrorism, threat of violence, likely amid political transitions, and beyond, in which it shifted the – definition of AGAAVE (anti-government, anti–authority, violent, extremism) from “furtherance of ideological agendas” to ”furtherance of political and/or social agendas.” Meanwhile, the officials claim they don’t investigate ideology. They just focus on individuals. Maybe they should focus on all the communists taking over the country.

So I ask you again, are you an AGAAVE? If you are, the government might be following you, and that’s not a conspiracy theory that’s in writing. But don’t worry, it has not a thing to do with your political beliefs.

