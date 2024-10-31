Chinese Student Voted Illegally in MI, and His Vote Will Count

When foreign nationals and other ineligible voters cast a ballot, even if found out, their ballot cannot be canceled.

Due to election privacy safeguards, ballots are anonymized once counted, making it impossible to isolate and retract individual votes.

This is how people here illegally can bastardize our election. This is why automatic registrations at the DMV (Motor Voter) or upon entering the country must be banned.

Take this next case as an example.

A University of Michigan student from China faces criminal charges after voting illegally in Ann Arbor last Sunday despite being ineligible as a non-U.S. citizen. The student, who registered using his university identification, cast his ballot at an early voting site, raising concerns about election integrity just days before a tightly contested presidential race.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday that the 19-year-old international student faces charges of perjury and unlawful voting for allegedly signing an affidavit identifying himself as a U.S. citizen and casting a ballot in Ann Arbor.

According to a report from The Detroit News, the case unfolded last Sunday at the University of Michigan Museum of Art, where the student registered to vote using his university ID and proof of residency. The Michigan Secretary of State’s office detailed that after casting his vote, the student reportedly reached out to the Ann Arbor city clerk’s office to inquire about retrieving his ballot, realizing he had broken the law. However, due to election privacy safeguards, ballots are anonymized once counted, making it impossible to isolate and retract individual votes.