Trump Drives to an Event In His Own Garbage Truck

Donald Trump left his jet to ride in a garbage truck to his event in Green Bay Wisconsin. He has his own garbage truck. It’s amazing how fast the team responded humorously to Biden’s heinous remark telling America how he feels about half the country.

However, what Biden said is not a joke. He hates half the country and has no right to sit in the Oval Office. Biden clearly said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said to VotoLatino. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it is un-American.”

No one called Puerto Ricans garbage, and no one thinks they are garbage. However, Harris and Biden think Donald Trump and all his supporters are garbage.

These new Democrats are humorless cranks. They’re going bonkers on social media over Trump’s response.

TRUMP ARRIVES FOR CAMPAIGN RALLY IN A GARBAGE TRUCK! “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” “For Joe Biden to make that statement — it’s really a disgrace” pic.twitter.com/jA9nEQKvCg — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) October 30, 2024

Ramaswamy has his own garbage truck.

Rolling up on the back of a garbage truck to the Trump Campaign event in North Carolina. With @VivekGRamaswamy Massive love. Listen to the crowd. This is how we win pic.twitter.com/4ApcwHjyNm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2024

Other Biden Quotes

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said to VotoLatino. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it is un-American.”

“The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat. Literally, I’ve said it before. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole since the Civil War,” he said as he compared Trump supporters to Confederate soldiers. “The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you; I’m saying this because you should be alarmed. I’m also saying this. There’s good news. It doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be, for real. We have the names.”

“There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division,” Biden said. “They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and… dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race.”

‘“Folks, last year, 24 states introduced or enacted at least 70 bills to curtail the right to vote. And guess what? Mostly directed at ‘people of color.’ You see it. We have Jim Crow sneaking back in. No, I mean it!” [Democrats put Jim Crow in place the first time.]

Biden said the Republican party is “dominated, driven, intimidated by Donald Trump” and his supporters, calling it “a threat to this country.”

According to classified data obtained by Newsweek, the vast majority of its current anti-government investigations [Oct. 2023] are of Trump supporters. Newsweek said that the Biden administration has presented Trump and MAGA as an existential threat to American democracy. This is as Joe Biden destroys the country. His idea of democracy must be communism.

“Extreme Maga Republicans” are a “threat to Democracy.”

Biden told a Rockville, Maryland, crowd that the Republican Party had begun to embrace “semi-fascism.” He said those who support former President Donald Trump and his agenda “don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they’re a threat to our very democracy” and “embrace political violence.”

So How Does the Lying Media Respond to Biden’s Comment? With a Cover-Up.



Correction: There was an error in the headline so we corrected it and rewrote the article.