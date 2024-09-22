Report: Third-World-Level Rapes in London, 24 a Day

According to the BBC, there is one rape report every hour in London, according to police data published on Friday. Almost 8,800 cases were handled in 2023, an average of 24 daily. Charities say it’s worse than that. They have much higher numbers.

The figures were obtained by the BBC through Freedom of Information requests and show a further 11,000 reports of other sexual offenses.

The totals increased by 14% over the last five years to almost 20,000 in 2023, which means that sexual violence or rape was reported to police every 26 and a half minutes, on average.

More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 – an average of 24 a day.

The London-based Rape Crisis Center has branded the findings “horrifying,” telling the BBC that “urgent change is needed.”

The charity claims only one in six women who are raped report the crime. Among male victims, that figure is said to be one in five. Only one in four will report other types of sexual assault.

Shockingly, the police statistics also reveal that over 4,300 children reported being victims of rape or sexual assault in 2023.

Tirion Havard, professor of gender abuse and policy at London South Bank University, said the figures were “depressing” both because of the extent of the offending and also in that it was “depressing that I’m not surprised.”

Prof Havard added the actual problem was far worse than the figures released by the Met indicate.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg. This is almost the best-case scenario.”

Explaining a sharp increase in abuse by under-18s, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, Ian Critchley, said in February that a rise in sexual assaults on children by other children could be attributed to a “toxic” online culture, such as violent pornography.

Most aren’t charged – 96% – and most aren’t believed by police.

