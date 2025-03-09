DOJ Fired the Pardon Attorney Who Released Murderers

The pardon attorney, Liz Oyer, who advised Joe Biden to grant mass clemency to convicts, including violent murderers, was fired by Donald Trump’s Department of Justice. Todd Blanche signed the order.

She wrote on LinkedIn, “I’m sad to share that I was fired today from the job I have poured my heart and soul into for the last three years,” Oyer wrote. “I am so proud of the team we built in the Office of the Pardon Attorney, who will carry on our important work.”

“I’m very grateful for the many extraordinary people I’ve had the opportunity to connect with on this journey,” she added. “Thank you for your partnership, your support, and your belief in second chances.”

She gave second chances to violent murderers so they could kill again.

It sounds like the entire team she built must go if we hope to protect Americans.

Biden had commuted sentences of over 1500 convicts who were released from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic, and placed on home confinement. Biden later pardoned his son and then released another 2500 convicts. He pardoned multiple members of his corrupt family and Anthony Fauci, Mark Miley, and the entire J6 Select Committee. He commuted the sentences of dozens of serial killers, rapists, cop killers, black nationalists, and more.

We don’t know the specifics of how many of these she advised,

Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, also fired the head of the Office of Professional Responsibility, Jeffrey Ragsdale, and the head of the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees, which oversees the administration of bankruptcy cases and private trustees, Tara Twomey.

