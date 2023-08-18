The $2.3T Infrastructure Bill Takes Aim at the Single Family Home

There is opinion in this article.

Americans don’t realize that the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill is aimed at destroying the American dream of single-family home ownership.

As part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, the Biden administration is financially pressuring local governments to allow apartment buildings in neighborhoods restricted to single-family homes. The administration claims it’s a way to ease an alleged national affordable housing shortage and allegedly combat racial injustice in the housing market.

The Biden Democrats claim that current zoning laws favor single-family home zoning, which they call exclusionary zoning. The socialist Biden government says it disproportionately hurts low-income people who can’t afford to move to the suburbs.

Their only choice is to live in crowded apartment buildings allegedly. Biden’s proposal is meant to incentivize local governments to eliminate exclusionary zoning by awarding grants and tax credits to cities that change their zoning regulations.

He’s going to buy them off. This is more socialism.

It’s not even true. Most minorities on Long Island own homes, and now they’re putting in apartment buildings we don’t need.

Critics claim the federal government’s plan would change the landscape of towns and cities nationwide and torpedo the American dream.

The crunch on homes is because of the Biden administration’s inflationary policies, especially the unnecessary rapid destruction of fossil fuels.

THE MARXIST SYSTEM THAT IS REPLACING THE REPUBLIC

“Here’s the truth: We all will do better when we all do well,” Joe Biden said, arguing that the pandemic had exposed longstanding inequalities in the country. “It’s time to build our economy from the bottom up and from the middle up, not the top down.”

No, Joe, we all do better when everyone works to do well.

The president’s advisers say the Covid-19 pandemic has helped change American attitudes about the role government should play in their lives, making political space for unprecedented investments that could reshape the country.

They’re probably transforming us from a Republic to a radical Marxist utopia. The investments are taxes on people who are productive to provide for those who are not productive because, in some cases, they won’t work; in other words, deadbeats. Most people want to help the needy, but not deadbeats.

The 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan came after he signed a 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Much of that money was wasted or lost to fraud. The government spent a lot of money on socialist programs that we’ll never get rid of, such as childcare, healthcare, and education freebies for people who didn’t earn it.

People don’t realize this will affect everyone over the next decade. It will kill the middle class. It’s nice to be generous, but not like this.

The infrastructure plan is more about destroying the American dream than building up anything other than socialism. Coincidentally, it coincides with the globalist, UN, World Economic Forum plans to shove us all into apartment buildings and 15-minute cities.

“In Great Britain some counties already have passed legislation, they will be able to impose a climate lockdown”

