Greta Thunberg Calls for the “Overthrow of the Whole Capitalist System”

On Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Greta Thunberg promoted her manifesto, ‘Climate Book,’ a book of doom data. At the same time, she called for the overthrow of capitalism. Like almost everyone involved in the climate movement, she’s a communist.

Nicholas Harris from UnHerd was there to watch Thunberg outline her demented manifesto.

Harris said, “she has found her political feet, specifically the Left-wing ideology of anti-capitalism and de-growth.”

He continued, “There is no “back to normal,” she told us. “Normal” was the “system” which gave us the climate crisis, a system of “colonialism, imperialism, oppression, genocide” of “racist, oppressive extractionism.” Climate justice is part of all justice; you can’t have one without the others. We can’t trust the elites produced by this system to confront its flaws — that’s why she, much like Rishi Sunak, won’t be bothering with the COP meeting this year. COP itself is little more than a “scam” which facilitates “greenwashing, lying and cheating.” Only overthrow of “the whole capitalist system” will suffice.”

No one should be surprised. From what Harris said, her presentation is more refined and pleasant. However, from what he says, her message is worse.

Why anyone listens to her is even more of a marvel. She is a very handicapped, programmed young woman.

The climate change agenda is just another radical Marxist movement in disguise. Degrowthers want to tear down the entire Western civilization.

The White House under Biden and formerly under Obama is pushing technologies that could never replace fossil fuels and also preserve America’s economic power and quality of life.

It will profoundly shrink our economy. The fanatics pushing this call it “degrowth”—a downscaling of production and consumption. “In the last several years, particularly during the Obama administration, the federal government has embraced key elements of the degrowther movement, “Mark Levin tells us; “Degrowthers define their agenda as follows: “Sustainable degrowth is a downscaling of production and consumption that increases human well-being and enhances ecological conditions and equity on the planet.”

Naturally, such a change would have devastating effects on America. Unsurprisingly, it would require the elimination of capitalism and a loss of freedom, for who would willingly live with the effects of such a change?

Leading degrowther Serge Latouche declares: “A society based on economic contraction cannot exist under capitalism.” As Levin points out, it would require a police state.

The US going to zero carbon emissions by 2030 will destroy the US’s energy sector and economy. They know it will make little to no difference in the earth’s temperature. Leftists also know that we have nothing to replace fossil fuels. The Biden Regime would have us return to a more primitive way of life for no reason whatsoever since China, Russia, India will continue to build coal plants and pursue material and financial growth.

It’s all for a dangerous ideology.

Greta Thunberg at U.N.: “You are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you.” https://t.co/5ZPcsQ1Bbr pic.twitter.com/58gwYMqBQV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 23, 2019

She’s very handicapped by her own admission, not well-educated, yet she’s treated like a leader.



