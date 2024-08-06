The Man Who Let Minneapolis Burn for Days Is Kamala’s VP

According to CNN, Kamala Harris has chosen as a running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota. He is the man who let Minneapolis burn down for days before intervening with the National Guard. He will join Harris on the campaign trail later today.

They probably ditched Josh Shapiro because he’s a Jew. Dearborn was upset. The DNC must have decided to go for Minnesota over Pennsylvania.

If you wanted to destroy the country, would you pick any two different candidates to run the country into the ground?

Unreal. Come on, Selina. Just say it. It’s because he’s Jewish. pic.twitter.com/yMdmxtVId4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2024

WALZ LET MINNEAPOLIS BURN

In July 2020, after forcing police to flee their station house and tying their hands as rioters looted, broke store windows, set fires to buildings and cars, the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, wanted President Trump to declare Minnesota a state disaster area. He requested federal taxpayer money to cover over $500 million in damages from the riots he failed to control properly. He eventually called up the National Guard. It got way out of control before any action was taken.

This was Minnesota under Gov Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/6CCbhyOPca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

All of a sudden, he became President Donald Trump’s partner.

In his statement at the time, Gov. Walz said that more than $15 million of eligible damages were related directly to the fires, and a preliminary damage assessment was found, while nearly 1,500 businesses in the Twin Cities were damaged by vandalism, fire, or looting. Walz estimates the cost of damages currently exceeds $500 million.

“We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover,” Governor Walz said in a statement. “We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to the critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives.

He is as crazy about gender ideology as Josh Shapiro.

According to InForum, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on March 8 protecting access to gender-affirming care. On March 24, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 146, known as the trans refuge bill. That bill—if advanced by the Senate and approved by Walz—would protect trans youth and their parents/guardians from out-of-state laws restricting gender-affirming care, such as blocking arrest warrants and subpoenas from states that ban those treatments.

It’s not about protecting. Parents could lose their rights for not going along with the radical treatments and medications.

Remember when the goofball changed the Minnesota flag to look like Somalia’s flag?

THROWBACK: Tim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnesota flag to resemble the Somalian flag. pic.twitter.com/n8L7nWKZZC — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 6, 2024