15,000+ Caravan Heads North But Not to the USA of Welfare & Sanctuary

A 15,000 member caravan of El Salvadorans, Hondurans, and Guatemalans, which will undoubtedly grow along the route, is about to head for Mexico. The leaders claim they will look for work in Mexico instead of trying to cross illegally into the USA since the Tijuana shelters are overcrowded.

Don’t bet on that! If they get them close to the U.S., thousands will come in illegally, especially those who can grab a child. We have welfare and sanctuary cities and states, unlike Mexico. More than 50,000 a month are sneaking into the USA.

The leaders of the new caravan are sneakier than the ones that preceded it. But their goal will be the same, and that is to force the USA into open borders and third world status. The caravans will get larger and will keep coming.

“They say they are even bigger and stronger than the last caravan,” Irma Garrido, a member of the hard-left migrant advocacy group Reactiva Tijuana Foundation, told the Los Angeles Times.

Since there is a backlog at the U.S.-Mexico border, the alleged plan is to seek work in Mexico. Their plan is to flood all the shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed that Central American migrants will find work and receive visas in Mexico, having pledged to complete multiple public works projects like a 1,500-kilometer railroad and the planting of two million trees, in an $8 billion project that likely will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the southern Mexican states.

WE WILL SEE HOW MANY STAY IN MEXICO

We will see how many stay in Mexico when they can collect welfare in the U.S.

The caravan will leave from Honduras. The poorest, least productive, and most criminal are leaving for greener pastures. It’s similar to the Cuban boatlift when Castro emptied prisons and asylums and put them on boats for the USA. Then-president Jimmy Carter fell for the ruse.

Pueblo sin Fronteras and about 40 of their commies organized and escorted the last caravan, and then disappeared. Coordinators who helped direct the migrants on the 2,000-mile trek with bullhorns, arranging for buses and giving advice along the way, have mostly vanished.

But many people in that caravan have already crossed the U.S. border illegally. Activist leftist judges and Democrats have their back, and we will never get rid of them once they are here and they know it. More than 72% of long-term immigrants collect some form of welfare.

While there are a lot of decent people in these caravans, they should come in legally. They are not coming in for the right reasons, and because of that, they will ruin the country. These foreigners are the nail in the coffin as the country leans towards becoming a one-party leftist state.

