James Woods Finds a Keith Olbermann Doppelgänger – Amazing

James Woods nailed it again. Mr. Woods suggests the confused man in the clip is Keith Olbermann. What do you think? After listening to this trans person “not threaten” people, check out the comparison pictures. The resemblance is uncanny.

What do you think? Twins? They have the same personality.

The Olbermann look-alike was allegedly arrested last year for threatening people.

This is what he claims is not a threat:

“You go ahead. You protect your kids from me using the bathroom. If you back a wild animal into a corner, they’re going to become a dangerous animal. So, if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead. I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make. I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.

“This is a call to action and a call to arms. You need to arm up, plain and simple. Go out, buy a gun, learn how to use it efficiently, through and through, because the time to act is now. As I’m going to do myself because there are lots of people like me who are not afraid to die. I love my girlfriends to death, but I would rather die for them to secure their safety, freedom, and future than to live and not have anything done.”

Watch if you don’t believe me.

Holy fck! – we need to share this pic.twitter.com/UfQzb8pCp5 — stephen hilton (@stephenhilton23) April 19, 2023

Related