What the Media Won’t Tell You: SCOTUS Ruling Threatens DEI

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that employees can sue for any discrimination, and they lowered the standard to sue.

Will it mean the end of straight white men bad?

Here's the tragedy for the Left: it threatens diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling that a St. Louis police sergeant can sue over a job transfer she claims was discriminatory was championed by human rights groups as “an enormous win for workers.”

However, hours after the decision Wednesday, lawyers were warning that the outcome could have a chilling effect on employers’ diversity initiatives because it adds to questions about what’s legal.

It will be easier to sue:

Workplace discrimination due to sex or other protected characteristics — like race, color, religion, or national origin — is illegal, but courts across the country have disagreed about how substantial the unequal treatment must be to merit a legal claim. In this case, the city argued that Muldrow’s lateral move at the same pay grade wasn’t significantly harmful enough to meet the standard.

The Court lowered the bar to sue:

The Supreme Court disagreed, saying an employee just needed to show “some harm” under the terms of their employment, but it doesn’t need to be “material,” “substantial” or “serious.” The decision makes it easier for workers to sue over discriminatory job transfers.

The case involved a woman who was transferred within the City of St. Louis. While she kept the same salary, her hours and assignments were unequal. She claimed it was because of her gender.

The Court lowered the standard for the level of harm necessary to sue. They only have to show some harm. This standard also applies to more than just gender; it also applies to race, color, religion, or national origin.

Across the board, it’s illegal to discriminate against you, even if you’re a white man.

