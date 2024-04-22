New York City Stores Are Giving Up as Criminals Take Over the City

In New York City, officials side with the criminals. Because they can shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of items every day, shoplifting syndicates have formed.

The bail reform laws are bad enough, but judges interpret them even more liberally, claiming shoplifting isn’t a violent crime. That’s the excuse to let criminals off the hook, even robbers and drug dealers.

A bail reform provision added in 2020 allows repeat offenders to be held, but judges don’t do it. In the video, Cash Jordan gave the example of two people who stole a knapsack, cut the tag off, and then started filling it up with store items. When the police got there, the duo attacked the police. They both had an extensive rap sheet but were immediately released without bail.

Stores are raising prices or closing.

