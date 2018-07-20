$60 Million Dollar Obama Rebukes the Rich for Having Too Much

Barack Obama is still a Communist who lives like a Capitalist. He doesn’t seem to want others to have as much as he has. He thinks the rich are just too greedy. That does not seem to apply to him, however.

“Right now, I’m actually surprised by how much money I got,” Obama told an audience in Johannesburg of the more than $20 million he earned between 2005 and 2016.

How humble!

But $20 million wasn’t enough. He and Michelle just signed a book deal worth $60 million. That doesn’t include his Netflix deal and the royalties from past books.

During his speech in South Africa this week, Obama rebuked wealthy individuals for having more than they need, saying, “There’s only so much you can eat. There’s only so big a house you can have. There’s only so many nice trips you can take. I mean, it’s enough.”

“We’re going to have to worry about economics if we want to get democracy back on track,” Obama continued “We’re going to have to consider new ways of thinking about these problems, like a universal income, review of our workweek, how we retrain our young people, how we make everybody an entrepreneur at some level.”

He thinks stealing from the rich is the way to go.

“History shows that societies which tolerate vast differences in wealth feed resentments and reduce solidarity and actually grow more slowly. And when economic power is concentrated in the hands of the few, history also shows that political power is sure to follow and that dynamic eats away at democracy.”

Someone needs to tell this commie that we live in a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy. It’s an important distinction and he knows it.

He thinks he’s the one to define “ethical Capitalism”. His definition is one of very high taxes, unfree trade, and lots of regulations. He also says he wants to close the “chasm of income inequality” and we know how he wants to do it — with redistribution.

Barack was always looking to destroy the middle class by raising our gas and oil bills, our taxes, our home costs, and whatever else he could pilfer.

Daily Caller reminds us that he has two big houses, one an 8 million dollar mansion.

